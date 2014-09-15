(Updates with zone deputy head leaving post in paragraphs 7-8)
HONG KONG, Sept 15 A disappointing first year
for Shanghai's much-hyped free-trade zone, seen as a pet project
of Premier Li Keqiang and billed as a reform laboratory, raises
questions about China's commitment to opening up its markets as
it wrestles with a slowing economy.
The 29 square kilometre zone on the outskirts of China's
commercial capital - hailed as Beijing's boldest reform in
decades - was meant to test changes such as currency
liberalisation, market-determined interest rates and free trade.
But progress has been slow and policies vague as the
political focus has turned from reform to shoring up growth,
leaving foreign companies unsure of investing in the free-trade
zone (FTZ).
"There has been some progress in the Shanghai free trade
zone, but the progress is much slower than the market had
expected, especially in the financial market sector," said Zhu
Haibin, chief China economist at JP Morgan in Hong Kong.
In particular, China needs to transform government functions
and release a list of which sectors are off-limits to foreign
investors rather than assessing investments on a case-by-case
basis, Zhu said.
"If the progress is too slow on this front, it may risk
turning out to be a failure."
In another setback, the state-run Xinhua news agency said on
Monday that the zone's deputy head, Dai Haibo, had left his
post. The South China Morning Post paper, quoting sources,
reported earlier that Dai was suspected of disciplinary
violations and would be forced to step down.
The administrative committee of the zone could not be
immediately reached for comment.
A broad reform agenda to remake China was unveiled to much
fanfare in November 2013, but an unexpectedly sharp slowdown in
the economy at the beginning of the year quickly saw attention
refocused on ensuring the government's 7.5 percent growth target
would be met.
"We've seen some policies in the free-trade zone, but they
are not relevant to my company and we haven't seen any benefits
yet," said a corporate treasurer at a major foreign
manufacturing technology company who asked for anonymity as she
was not authorised to speak on the issue.
On Wednesday, Premier Li said Beijing would review the
development of the Shanghai FTZ. The FTZ was widely seen as Li's
pet project, but he did not attend the opening ceremony last
year. The heads of the central bank and the foreign exchange
regulator were also absent.
SLOW TAKE-OFF
The free trade zone, part of wider financial reforms such as
transitioning to a fully convertible yuan currency, is seen as
an important step towards developing a more open economy
regulated by policies similar to those in developed markets.
Newly-registered foreign enterprises accounted for 12
percent of the more than 10,000 firms allowed to operate within
the zone by the end of June, official data showed. But excluding
Hong Kong and Taiwan, foreign companies comprised just 6
percent, or 643 entities, far less than expectations.
Even local companies have frustrations.
"We don't feel the policies that govern the Shanghai FTZ are
attractive and we've had to wait for such a long time for new
policies to be launched," said a senior manager from a Chinese
company, speaking on condition of anonymity.
The Shanghai FTZ's attractions have also been reduced by the
roll-out of some policies on a nationwide basis, detracting from
what was meant to be the exclusive nature of policies within the
zone.
Pilot schemes that have been made available nationwide
include cross-border cash pooling and netting for multinational
companies as well as cross-border trade settlement for
individuals.
"Some companies feel it's unnecessary to set up entities in
the FTZ if the only purpose is for cross-border fund flows,
since they can already do it now outside the FTZ," said Becky
Liu, a strategist at Standard Chartered Bank in Hong Kong.
A Shanghai government official familiar with FTZ matters,
who asked not to be named as he was not authorised to speak to
the media, downplayed concerns about the first year.
"This is China. We make the announcement first, set the
overall direction and then slowly implement policies around it."
