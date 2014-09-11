BEIJING, Sept 11 The Shanghai Gold Exchange will
launch an international board in the city's pilot free trade
zone on Sept. 29 to attract overseas capital to invest in
China's gold market, the bourse's chairman said on Thursday.
The bourse will launch three yuan-denominated physical gold
contracts, of 100 grams, 1 kg and the bigger London gold
delivery bar weighing 12.5 kg, Xu Luode, chairman of the
exchange said at a precious metals conference in Beijing.
The exchange's progress is being closely tracked by the
global trading community as gold is one of the first commodities
that China is opening up to foreign players by allowing them to
participate directly in physical trade and to use offshore yuan.
