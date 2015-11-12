HONG KONG Nov 12 Cash-strapped China Shanshui
Cement has received several demands for repayments
from creditors, following a default even as it had started
winding up proceedings, it said in a stock exchange filing.
The default was on a 2 billion yuan bond which was due on
Thursday, about which the company had warned a day before.
The company said that China Construction Bank had demanded
repayment of a $50 million loan by Thursday failing which it
would institute legal proceedings against its subsidiary China
Pioneer Cement, which owed the debt.
Another subsidiary Shandong Shanshui Cement Group, had also
received notices and letters from creditors demanding immediate
repayment of their dues. Those moving against Shandong Shanshui
included China Merchants Bank which had accelerated a 600
million yuan revolving loan.
China Shanshui said such creditor action could destabilise
the company and that a winding up petition had been filed in a
Cayman Islands court.
The application was heard by the court on Wednesday and
adjourned to be heard on November 18, the company said.
Thursday's default on the 2 billion yuan onshore debt had
triggered cross default provisions on a $500 million bond due
2020 and other debt. The bonds fell by a point
to 63 cents on the dollar.
(Reporting by Umesh Desai; Editing by Keith Weir)