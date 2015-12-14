BEIJING Dec 14 China has given unconditional
clearance to a proposed merger between Royal Dutch Shell
and BG Group, clearing the final key regulatory
hurdle for the $70-billion tie-up, Shell said on Monday.
The clearance means the pre-conditional approval process is
complete, the Anglo-Dutch company said in a statement.
Prior to the approval, industry sources told Reuters that
Chinese authorities were pressing Shell to sweeten long-term gas
supply contracts as the world's top energy consumer faces a
large surplus of the supplies as a demand boom at home falters.
"We will now seek approval from both sets of shareholders as
we move towards deal completion in early 2016," Shell CEO Ben
van Beurden said, according to the company statement.
Australia approved the merger earlier this month, leaving
China as the last regulatory hurdle to the deal.
Together with BG, Shell would supply around 30 percent of
China's natural gas imports by 2017.
(Reporting by Adam Rose; Editing by Sunil Nair)