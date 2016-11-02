HONG KONG Nov 2 China Shengmu Organic Milk Ltd
said on Wednesday Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial
Group Co Ltd would buy 37 percent of the firm for
HK$5.29 billion ($682 million) to facilitate upstream sourcing
and enhance dairy products manufacturing in the mainland.
Yili will make a cash offer for outstanding shares it does
not already own at HK$2.25 per share, or a 7.4 percent discount
to the previous close, valuing the dairy products producer at
HK$14.3 billion, China Shengmu said in a stock exchange filing.
Yili will pay HK$5.19 billion for the outstanding shares,
excluding shares representing 26.7 percent of the issued share
capital mostly held by management, which have undertaken not to
accept the offer.
Last week, Yili said it was in a deal to buy 2.35 billion
shares in China Shengmu.
($1 = 7.7555 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Stephen Coates)