HONG KONG Nov 2 China Shengmu Organic Milk Ltd said on Wednesday Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co Ltd would buy 37 percent of the firm for HK$5.29 billion ($682 million) to facilitate upstream sourcing and enhance dairy products manufacturing in the mainland.

Yili will make a cash offer for outstanding shares it does not already own at HK$2.25 per share, or a 7.4 percent discount to the previous close, valuing the dairy products producer at HK$14.3 billion, China Shengmu said in a stock exchange filing.

Yili will pay HK$5.19 billion for the outstanding shares, excluding shares representing 26.7 percent of the issued share capital mostly held by management, which have undertaken not to accept the offer.

Last week, Yili said it was in a deal to buy 2.35 billion shares in China Shengmu.

