SHANGHAI, Sept 4 China's Shenguan Holdings Group
Ltd on Thursday rejected a report by an equities
research firm accusing it of doctoring its books, the second
Hong Kong-listed Chinese firm targeted by such allegations this
week.
Trading in the sausage-casing maker's shares was halted on
Wednesday after the publication of a report by Emerson Analytics
accusing the company of understating costs and overstating
revenues triggered a sharp fall in the share price.
Shenguan issued a statement on Thursday saying the report
contained errors and misleading statements. It said it was aware
that Shenguan had been the target of significant short-selling
interest.
The company's shares have been sliding steadily since
mid-July despite a wider market rally, and lost more than 3
percent on Wednesday in heavy volume before trading was halted.
It said trading in its shares would resume after the
directors posted a fuller report.
The text of the Shenguan statement is nearly identical to a
similar statement posted by Tianhe Chemicals Group Ltd
on Tuesday, rejecting allegations in a report published by
Anonymous Analytics.
Based in the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Shenguan has
a market capitalisation of slightly over $1 billion, compared
with Tianhe Chemicals' $8 billion market cap.
(Reporting by Pete Sweeney; Editing by Stephen Coates)