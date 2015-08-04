BEIJING Aug 4 China's aviation regulator said
it will withhold approvals of new air routes, chartered services
and additional flights at the Shenzhen Baoan International
Airport for the rest of the year due to its mishandling of major
flight delays.
The delays at the second-tier Shenzhen airport since the
second half of 2014 have led to several serious incidents, the
Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) said in a rare
rebuke that was issued late on Monday.
Delays at the airport, which is operated by Shenzhen Airport
Co., have triggered four major incidents in May
alone, the CAAC said.
Passengers for a delayed flight, operated by Shenzhen
Airlines, arrived on the tarmac in front of the plane before the
crew got there, while passengers on a China United Airlines
flight opened an emergency door after waiting on board for four
hours on another delayed flight.
An executive with Shenzhen Airport's board secretary office
declined to comment.
China's aviation sector has grown rapidly in recent years,
driven by demand from the country's increasingly wealthy middle
class. Outbound passenger volumes rose 39 percent year-on-year
in January-May this year after topping 100 million for the first
time in 2014.
But its airports have been plagued by delays, and incidents
involving unruly passengers are on the rise.
The country will invest 500 billion yuan ($80 billion) in
193 major domestic aviation projects this year, the CAAC has
said, in order to alleviate the congestion.
Shenzhen Airport's shares were up 6.2 percent on Tuesday
afternoon.
