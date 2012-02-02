SHANGHAI Feb 2 Chinese authorities are
working on a plan to develop a special economic zone in China's
southern province of Shenzhen which will focus on growing the
financial and services sector, the China Securities Journal said
on Thursday.
Citing unidentified government officials, the paper said the
government aims to transform Shenzhen's port city of Qianhai
into a key financial centre and was seeking Beijing's support
for innovations, such as setting up an insurance exchange and a
market for banking instruments.
The city is also planning to become a cross border yuan
settlement hub that will serve as an offshore centre for Hong
Kong, it said.
Authorities are currently working on concrete measures to
rapidly promote the area, the paper said, and may introduce
preferential policies for financial sector development to
encourage banks to set up shop, the newspaper said.
The Shenzhen government is also seeking Beijing's approval
to launch commodities futures exchanges, cross-border gold
exchange and a reinsurance exchange, the paper said.
Shenzhen is competing with Shanghai to play a bigger role in
China's financial liberalisation. Earlier this week, Shanghai
unveiled plans to expand its financial markets and boost foreign
participation over the next four years as part of efforts to
develop the city into a global financial hub by 2020.
(Reporting by Fayen Wong and Samuel Shen; Editing by Jacqueline
Wong)