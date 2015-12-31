SHANGHAI Dec 31 The Shenzhen Stock Exchange,
home to China's smaller listed companies, said it aims to resume
initial public offerings by blue-chip firms in 2016 after a
12-year gap, potentially heating up competition with its bigger
rival in Shanghai.
Under the current arrangements by the Chinese government,
the Shanghai Stock Exchange is the bourse for blue-chips, while
the Shenzhen exchange is positioned as the marketplace for
mainly smaller firms and start-ups, having halted large-cap
listings since 2004 to avoid direct competition with Shanghai.
But as Beijing accelerates its capital market reforms to
give companies easier access to funding, the demarcation lines
are being blurred.
Last week, China's State Council, or cabinet, said China
plans to launch a strategic industries board on the Shanghai
Stock Exchange, which would potentially compete with Shenzhen
for smaller listing candidates.
The Shenzhen exchange said in a statement on Thursday that
it plans to "resume IPOs on the main board, in a bid to aid
restructuring in state-owned enterprises, and cultivate more
blue-chip firms".
It was not clear whether such a plan has been submitted to
the central government, or whether approval has been obtained.
The Shenzhen Exchange could not be immediately contacted for
comment.
The bourse, which hosts a board for small- and medium-sized
enterprises and Nasdaq-style start-up board ChiNext
, said it also plans to lower the listing threshold,
so that loss-making firms and overseas-listed Chinese firms can
float there.
The exchange also said it will seek to launch the
Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect "as soon as possible". Rival
Shanghai Stock Exchange launched a similar cross-border equities
investment scheme, the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect, more
than a year ago.
The Shenzhen exchange also plans to launch options products
based on certain indexes, and is studying the launch of
cross-broader fixed-income products, it said.
