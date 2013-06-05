SHANGHAI, June 5 The Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE), China's biggest metals bourse, will lower margins and trade limits for its precious metals and rebar contracts, a move aimed at boosting volumes ahead of plans to launch night trading for gold and silver. The SHFE is expected to add after-hours trading for its gold and silver contracts this month or next as part of its efforts to become a more global marketplace. The margin requirement, or the minimum amount of cash that investors must keep on deposit, for the precious metals contracts will be lowered to 4 percent from 7 percent from June 25th. Following is a table reflecting the latest changes: MARGINS (PCT) NEW OLD Rebar 5 7 Gold 4 7 Silver 4 7 (Reporting by Fayen Wong; Editing by Tom Hogue)