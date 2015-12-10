By Kathy Chen and Keith Wallis
| BEIJING/SINGAPORE
BEIJING/SINGAPORE Dec 10China will introduce
tough controls on ship emissions at three key port areas from
January to reduce sulphur dioxide which results in acid rain,
causing respiratory difficulties and sometimes premature death,
said the Ministry of Transport.
If strictly implemented the move would force oil suppliers
to increase the supply of cleaner marine fuel, industry experts
said. The ministry gave no details on how the new emissions
rules would be enforced or penalties for non-compliance.
The new rules will apply to merchant ships navigating or
anchoring in the waters of Pearl River Delta, Yangtze River
Delta and the Bohai Bay rim, with a goal to cut sulphur dioxide
by 65 percent by 2020 from the 2015 level, according to a
document issued by the Ministry of Transport.
Similar emissions control areas exist in the North Sea and
the north American coast.
Ships berthed at ports within the three Chinese emissions
control zones will start using bunker fuel with a maximum
sulphur dioxide (SO2) content of 0.5 percent from January 2016,
the ministry said.
Hong Kong made it mandatory in July for merchant ships to
switch to fuel with a SO2 content of 0.5 percent from high
sulphur fuel. Neighbouring Shenzhen port launched a voluntary
fuel switching scheme in July this year that is expected to cost
200 million yuan ($31.07 million) in subsidies over three years.
Enforcement of the new emission measures will initially be
up to individual ports, but the controls will be toughened in
2017 to cover all key ports in the three control areas.
They will be tightened further from the start of 2019, when
ships entering control zones, not just berthed or anchored, will
have to use 0.5 percent SO2 bunker fuel or below. Fishing,
sports and military vessels will be exempt, said the ministry.
Oil consultancy ICIS estimated that majority of fuel use in
China's shipping sector is currently using fuel with 1-2 percent
SO2 content.
The International Maritime Organisation (IMO), a U.N. body
which regulates merchant shipping, plans to introduce a
global cap on ship emissions in either 2020 or 2025.
The IMO will carry out a review in 2018 that will include an
assessment of the availability of low-sulphur fuel that will be
used to decide the actual implementation date.
($1 = 6.4363 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Kathy Chen in Beijing and Keith Wallis in
Singapore; additional reporting by Chen Aizhu; Editing by
Michael Perry)