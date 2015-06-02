(Recasts with additional dateline, adds colour, byline)
By Sue-Lin Wong and Engen Tham
SHANGHAI/NANJING, June 2 Family members of some
of the hundreds of passengers aboard a capsized Chinese cruise
boat scuffled with officials in Shanghai on Tuesday, angry that
they were not being told what happened to the vessel and their
loved ones.
In the nearby city of Nanjing, relatives of victims shouted
at officials trying to pacify them.
About 60 people, many of them relatives of tourists on the
Eastern Star cruise boat that capsized in the Yangtze River in a
storm late on Monday, had initially gathered at a travel agency
office in Shanghai that handled the bookings for the cruise.
That was locked and they were later escorted to the Shanghai
local government office building where they were asked to wait
inside a room. Scuffles broke out when a group of relatives,
furious over the lack of information being given to them,
started demanding more answers from officials.
"We're extremely anxious," said Zhang Yingli, 56, whose
brother and wife were on the boat.
"It's 4:30 p.m. now and we haven't heard anything from
anyone except the news. No one has come to reassure us."
An official at the Shanghai government's media office
declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.
A total of 458 people, including 47 crew members, were on
board the Eastern Star, according to state media. All the 406
passengers on board the ship had arranged the booking through
Shanghai-based Xiehe International Travel. The other five were
tour guides.
"I only found out about this on the television news while I
was at work and I came here. I cried all the way here and here I
can't find anyone, the door is locked," said Wang Sheng, 35,
sprawled on a couch wailing for his mother and father who were
on board.
According to the travel agent's website, the river cruise
originates in Nanjing and winds upstream for 11 days to the
southwestern city of Chongqing, stopping at scenic and historic
sites along the way.
Many of the relatives said they only learned about the
disaster through news broadcasts and were angrily demanding more
information.
"We haven't heard anything from any authorities," said Zhang
Junmin, 32, whose mother along with her friends and neighbours
were on the ship.
In a hotel in Nanjing, relatives of survivors gathered in a
conference room and railed at officials for not giving them new
information. Three local government officials stood in front of
the room trying to soothe the crowd.
"You're not doing anything to help us!" shouted a man with a
ponytail and a half-shaved head to the officials.
Several relatives sat slumped in chairs, while others cried,
holding their heads in their hands.
Local reporters said they had received a notification from
the authorities telling them not to go to the site of the
disaster but to cover the news based on reports from state
broadcaster CCTV and Xinhua news agency.
Such information control is common in China for major
disasters, reflecting the stability-obsessed ruling Communist
Party's fears of any kind of unrest.
In a sign of official nervousness about how the disaster may
play out, a government document carried by a local Hubei
newspaper on its official microblog said that provincial
authorities were rushing police to the scene to "ensure social
stability".
(Additional reporting by Ben Blanchard in BEIJING, Shanghai
newsroom and Adam Jourdan; Writing by Kazunori Takada; Editing
by Raju Gopalakrishnan)