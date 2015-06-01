June 2 A passenger ship carrying 458 people sank
in the Hubei province section of China's Yangtze River on Monday
night, Xinhua news agency said, citing the Yangtze River
navigation administration.
The Xinhua report said eight people had so far been rescued,
including the ship's captain and engineer, who said the vessel
sank rapidly after being caught in a storm.
The ship, named Dongfangzhixing, was carrying 405 Chinese
passengers, five travel agency workers and 47 crew members,
according to the administration. (bit.ly/1LYptA6)
The vessel was heading to southwest China's Chongqing city
from Nanjing, capital of east China's Jiangsu Province. It sank
at around 9:28 p.m. local time in the Jianli section of the
river.
Yangtze River navigation administration could not be reached
for comment.
