By John Ruwitch and Megha Rajagopalan
| JIANLI, China, June 3
JIANLI, China, June 3 More than 200 divers
combed a capsized Chinese ship in the Yangtze River on Wednesday
looking for more than 400 missing people, many of them elderly
Chinese tourists, as Premier Li Keqiang called for a transparent
investigation.
Only seven bodies have been recovered so far and 14 people
found alive. Among the few rescued was an elderly woman who had
been trapped in an air pocket in the ship, which capsized during
a freak tornado on Monday night.
The disaster could be China's worst shipping accident in
nearly 70 years and possibly the worst in East Asia since a
ferry sinking in South Korea in April 2014 killed 304 people,
most of them children on a school trip.
State television carried pictures of rescuers, some standing
on the ship's upturned hull, working through the night.
Premier Li, who rushed to the scene to oversee rescue
efforts, called for "regular and transparent updates" on the
rescue and investigation, and said authorities must ensure
adequate personnel and funding.
Relatives, angry at what they perceive as a lack of
information, have scuffled with officials in Shanghai. All of
the passengers on board had booked their trips through a
Shanghai-based travel agency.
A passenger manifest carried by state media showed those on
board the Eastern Star ranged in age from three to more than 80.
There were 456 people on board when the ship capsized.
China's weather bureau said a tornado had buffeted the area
where the ship was cruising, a freak occurrence in a country
where twisters can happen but are uncommon.
The ship's captain and the chief engineer, who were among
the few to be rescued, have been detained by police for
questioning. An initial investigation found the ship was not
overloaded and had enough life vests for its passengers.
The ship overturned "within one or two minutes", Xinhua news
agency quoted the captain as saying. He was dragged out of the
water near a pier just before midnight on Monday.
The Eastern Star, which had the capacity to carry more than
500 people, was heading to the southwestern city of Chongqing
from Nanjing, capital of Jiangsu province. It sank in the Jianli
section of the Yangtze.
Accidents of this magnitude are uncommon in China, where
major rivers are used for tours and cruises. A tug sank on the
Yangtze while undergoing sea trials in January, killing 22 of
the 25 people on board.
In the worst previous incident of its kind in China, the
steamship Kiangya blew up on the Huangpu river in 1948, killing
more than 1,000 people.
The Eastern Star is owned by the Chongqing Eastern Shipping
Corporation, which runs tours along the Three Gorges section of
the Yangtze.
(Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Michael Perry and Paul
Tait)