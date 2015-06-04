* President calls meeting of top body to discuss disaster
* Some 1,200 relatives in Jianli seeking information
* Death toll stands at 77 with over 370 missing
(Recasts, updates death toll)
By John Ruwitch and Megha Rajagopalan
JIANLI, China, June 4 Chinese authorities began
late on Thursday to right a cruise ship that capsized on the
Yangtze River, after divers sent to search for survivors found
no signs of life inside.
With only 14 survivors found, including the captain and
chief engineer, since the ship carrying 456 people overturned
during a freak tornado on Monday night, the rescue mission has
now become an operation to recover hundreds of bodies.
"In a situation in which the overall judgment is that there
is no chance of people being alive, we could start the work of
righting the boat," transport ministry spokesman Xu Chengguang
told a news conference.
State television confirmed that the righting operation had
begun. That would allow rescuers to "search for the missing
persons in the shortest possible time," state news agency Xinhua
said, citing the transport ministry, adding that it would also
"give maximum protection to the dignity of the deceased."
Rescue workers had "groped under the water" and cut into the
hull, Xinhua said, and more than 200 divers searched all the
cabins of the ship but did not find any survivors.
Workers cut into three regions in the hull that were
"important escape channels" and found "no signs of life", Xinhua
said.
"We are already mentally prepared," said a woman surnamed
Gao, 33, whose 58-year-old mother was on board the ship.
Earlier, the ruling Communist Party's Politburo Standing
Committee, the apex of power in the country, held a special
meeting convened by President Xi Jinping.
The committee called on local authorities to take measures
to help grieving families and to "earnestly safeguard social
stability".
Frustrated by the scarcity of information, about 50 grieving
relatives hired a bus to bring them on the eight-hour journey
from Nanjing - where the cruise had originated - to Jianli
county in Hubei where the incident happened.
Hundreds of people, their eyes brimming with tears, knelt in
the centre of a square in Jianli city clutching candles and
flowers.
On Wednesday night, dozens of them broke through a police
cordon and headed to the disaster site.
Hu Kaihong, a government spokesman, said at a news briefing
that there were now more than 1,200 family members in Jianli.
Relatives have asked the government to release the names of
survivors and the 77 people confirmed to have died so far, and
questioned why most of those rescued were crew members.
Some demanded to know why the boat did not dock in the
storm, and how the rescued captain and crew members had had time
to put on life vests but did not sound any alarm.
Beijing has pledged that there would be "no cover-up" of an
investigation.
Police have detained the captain and chief engineer for
questioning. An initial investigation found the ship was not
overloaded and had enough life vests on board.
(Additional reporting by Joseph Campbell and Engen Tham;
Writing by Ben Blanchard, Kazunori Takada and Sui-Lee Wee;
Editing by Paul Tait and Robin Pomeroy)