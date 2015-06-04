By John Ruwitch and Megha Rajagopalan
| JIANLI, China, June 5
JIANLI, China, June 5 The death toll from a
Chinese cruise ship that capsized on the Yangtze River has
climbed to 82, state media said on Friday, as authorities began
righting the vessel and said there was no chance of finding
anyone else alive.
The rescue mission has become an operation to recover
hundreds of bodies from the ship, which was carrying 456 people
when it overturned in a freak tornado on Monday night. Only 14
survivors have been found, including the captain.
"In a situation in which the overall judgment is that there
is no chance of people being alive, we could start the work of
righting the boat," transport ministry spokesman Xu Chengguang
told a news conference late on Thursday.
Rescuers, many from the military, worked through the night
to right the ship. Pictures on state television showed the ship,
which had capsized completely, now lying on its side.
More than 200 divers have groped through murky water after
cutting through the hull, searching every cabin on board, but
have found no more survivors.
The weather is expected to improve on Friday, after days of
heavy rain, which should help rescuers.
"We are already mentally prepared," said a 33-year-old woman
surnamed Gao, whose 58-year-old mother was on board the ship.
Underscoring the sensitivity of the disaster, the ruling
Communist Party's Politburo Standing Committee, China's apex of
power, called on local authorities to take measures to help
grieving families and to "earnestly safeguard social stability".
Some family members have expressed anger at the scarcity of
information, and many have come to Jianli county in Hubei
province where the incident happened.
Hundreds of people, their eyes brimming with tears, knelt in
the centre of a square in Jianli city on Thursday night
clutching candles and flowers.
Hu Kaihong, a government spokesman, told a news briefing
there were now more than 1,200 family members in Jianli.
Relatives have asked the government to release the names of
survivors and the 82 confirmed deaths so far, and questioned why
most of those rescued were crew members.
Some have demanded to know why the boat did not dock in the
storm, and how the rescued captain and crew members had time to
put on life vests but did not sound any alarm.
Beijing has pledged that there would be "no cover-up" of an
investigation.
Police have detained the captain and chief engineer for
questioning. An initial investigation found the ship was not
overloaded and had enough life vests on board.
(Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Paul Tait)