JIANLI, China, June 7 The death toll from a
Chinese cruise ship which capsized during a storm in the Yangtze
River reached 406 on Sunday, leaving fewer than 40 still
missing, as officials and rescuers bowed in mourning towards the
battered boat.
Only 14 survivors, one of them the captain, have been found
after the ship carrying 456 overturned in a freak tornado on
Monday night in Jianli in Hubei province. Most of the passengers
were elderly tourists.
The four-storied ship was righted and raised on Friday,
allowing rescuers onto it to clear away debris, break down cabin
doors and look for the remaining missing.
Sunday marks seven days since the Eastern Star went down,
and according to Chinese tradition this a key date on which to
mourn the dead.
State television showed rescue workers and government
officials standing on the deck of a barge facing the Eastern
Star, removing their hats and bowing their heads, as surrounding
boats sounded their horns.
Families members are also expected to gather on the river
banks for ceremonies.
The company which operated the ship has already apologised
for the disaster.
Jiang Zhao, general manager of the company which operated
the Eastern Star, bowed in apology for the disaster during an
interview with state television broadcast on Saturday, saying
they would "fully" cooperate with the investigation.
Beijing has pledged there would be "no cover-up" in the
probe.
Police have detained the captain and chief engineer for
questioning as part of the investigation. An initial probe found
the ship was not overloaded and had enough life vests on board.
The disaster has now caused a higher toll than the sinking
of a ferry in South Korea in April 2014 that killed 304 people,
most of them children on a school trip. It is also China's worst
shipping catastrophe in seven decades.
More than 1,400 family members have come to Jianli, with
many expressing frustration at the lack of information from the
government.
The government says that it is doing everything possible to
help the relatives, including providing free accommodation and
medical services.
(Reporting by Megha Rajagopalan; Writing by Ben Blanchard;
Editing by Kim Coghill)