(Recasts, adds details)
By Megha Rajagopalan and Joseph Campbell
JIANLI, China, June 7 Chinese officials,
rescuers and family members gathered in mourning on Sunday for
those lost on a cruise ship which capsized during a storm in the
Yangtze River, as the death toll from the disaster reached 431,
with 11 still missing.
Only 14 survivors, one of them the captain, have been found
after the ship carrying 456 overturned in a freak tornado on
Monday night in Jianli in Hubei province. Most of the passengers
were elderly tourists.
The four-storey ship was righted and raised on Friday,
allowing rescuers onto to it to clear away debris, break down
cabin doors and look for bodies. The river is being swept to as
far away as Shanghai looking for the missing.
Government spokesman Hu Kaihong told reporters that DNA
tests were being carried out to identify the bodies.
Sunday marks seven days since the Eastern Star went down,
and according to Chinese tradition this a key date on which to
mourn the dead.
State television showed rescue workers and government
officials standing on a barge facing the battered boat, removing
their hats and bowing their heads, as surrounding boats sounded
their horns.
At separate locations along the river, emotional family
members also got together to burn joss sticks and make offerings
of food to the spirits of the deceased.
More than 1,400 relatives have come to Jianli, with many
expressing frustration at the lack of information from the
government. On Friday, one burst into a just-concluded news
conference, publicly accusing the government of treating its
people like enemies.
The government says that it is doing everything possible to
help the relatives, including providing free accommodation and
medical services, and Vice Premier Ma Kai has been dispatched to
meet family members personally.
Some relatives, speaking to foreign reporters in the
presence of officials, praised the government's efforts.
"It made me feel incredibly warm. When he shook my hand and
said a few words to me, told us to keep on going. I felt that he
didn't seem like a political leader at all. He was so genial. He
was like my own father," Wang Hua, 42, who lost both parents on
the ship, told Reuters of her meeting with Ma.
Major state newspapers on Sunday carried the same lengthy
story by the official Xinhua news agency on their front pages,
headlined "Bearing great responsibility to the people" and
detailing the government's efforts.
"In the midst of disaster, we are all of one heart, the
whole nation helping each other, staunchly moving forward," it
wrote.
The company which operated the ship has apologised for the
disaster and said it would "fully" cooperate with the
investigation. Beijing has pledged there would be "no cover-up".
Police have detained the captain and chief engineer for
questioning as part of the investigation. An initial probe found
the ship was not overloaded and had enough life vests on board.
The disaster has now caused a higher toll than the sinking
of a ferry in South Korea in April 2014 that killed 304 people,
most of them children on a school trip. It is China's worst
shipping catastrophe in seven decades.
(Additional reporting by Paul Carsten in BEIJING; Writing by
Ben Blanchard; Editing by Kim Coghill)