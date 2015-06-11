SHANGHAI, June 11 China's insurance regulator
estimates the payout in the fatal Yangtze cruise ship capsizing
last week, which killed more than 400 people, at around 92.5
million yuan ($14.91 million), the official Xinhua news agency
reported on Wednesday.
The China Insurance Regulatory Commission (CIRC) told a
conference on Wednesday that insurance firms underwrote 340
contracts for parties involved with the accident, ranging from
shipowners and travel agencies to passengers and crew members.
Another official media outlet, the Shanghai Securities News,
reported on Thursday that the ship, owned by Chongqing Eastern
Shipping Corporation, was insured for by 15.7 million yuan by
the People's Insurance Company of China (PICC).
The Chongqing branch of PICC has paid 10 million yuan to
Chongqing Eastern Shipping Corp so far, said the paper.
It said CIRC's estimates also included 12 million yuan of
liability insurance for travel agencies, 61.7 million yuan of
personal insurance for 396 passengers and 3.12 million of
personal insurance for 18 crew members.
The four-deck Eastern Star was hit by a freak tornado on
June 1 and capsized on the Yangtze River in one of China's worst
shipping disasters in nearly 70 years.
($1 = 6.2055 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Michael Perry)