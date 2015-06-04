By Sue-Lin Wong and John Ruwitch
| SHANGHAI/JIANLI, China, June 4
SHANGHAI/JIANLI, China, June 4 Relatives of
passengers missing in the sinking of a cruise ship on the
Yangtze River have accused Chinese police of beating them when
they sought more information on the disaster.
Uniformed police trailed dozens of relatives who took to
Shanghai's streets on Wednesday in the hope of petitioning the
city government, later ushering them into a building where they
were prevented from speaking to the media, the family members
said.
Scuffles between police and relatives broke out, according
to video footage circulated on the Internet which showed police
hitting and wrestling family members.
"I saw all of this unfold before my own eyes," Huang Jing,
43, who had family on the ship, told Reuters.
A woman who said her husband Qin Jianping, and
father-in-law, Qin Zhengming, were on the ship said: "Why are
they using taxpayers' money to bully us? Why are all these
police here?"
Police were not immediately available for comment.
The Eastern Star cruise ship capsized in a storm on Monday
night with 456 people on board. Only 14 survivors have been
found while authorities have recovered 75 dead bodies. More than
300 people are still missing and it could be the country's worst
maritime disaster in nearly 70 years.
China's government often seeks to control information in the
wake of high-profile disasters, concerned about challenges to
its authority and hypersensitive about its image.
But the Eastern Star disaster also has coincided with the
most sensitive day on China's calendar, the June 4 anniversary
of the bloody 1989 crackdown on pro-democracy protests around
Tiananmen Square.
The family members have been growing increasingly impatient
with the government, saying they have received few answers to
questions about their loved ones on board the ship.
Some family members took matters into their own hands on
Wednesday and hired a bus to take them from Nanjing city, where
the cruise originated, to Jianli county in central Hubei
province where the ship capsized.
When they arrived in Jianli they tried to walk to the site
of rescue operations, but were stopped by police who had
accompanied them from Nanjing. Authorities later said they could
visit the area in organised groups but reporters and cameramen
could not accompany them.
"I can't rule out that even among Chinese journalists there
are people who want to smear the government," Hu Shining,
Nanjing's deputy police chief, told the relatives who had walked
with reporters in tow to try to get to the river's edge.
RESTRICTED ACCESS
Most journalists have been blocked from visiting the
hospital where the survivors have been admitted, and local
reporters have been told to take their cue from state-owned
Xinhua news agency and China Central Television (CCTV).
While the government has arranged brief visits to see rescue
efforts for select foreign and domestic media, official
briefings have been restrained.
In China, such media control usually breeds suspicion that
authorities may be trying to cover up bungling or shielding
corrupt officials.
But authorities have promised there will be no cover up. "We
will never shield mistakes and we'll absolutely not cover up
(anything)," Xu Chengguang, the spokesman for the Ministry of
Transport, said on Wednesday night.
However, a meeting of the Communist Party's ruling inner
core on Thursday called for "strengthening public opinion work",
which usually means getting the media to toe the government
line.
The State Administration of Press, Publication, Radio, Film
and Television did not respond to a faxed request for comment on
media restrictions.
Zhan Jiang, a journalism professor at Beijing Foreign
Studies University, said China had made progress since it
obscured the extent of the SARS epidemic in late 2002, but that
CCTV and Xinhua still maintained their monopoly on sensitive
stories.
"Other media cannot get access. This is a problem. You can
imagine this is a result of the current system of stability
maintenance," Zhan said.
But relatives of the missing said official interference may
not be limited to restricting information.
A few of the relatives in Shanghai who were part of a news
sharing chat group told Reuters they suspected police were
pretending to be family members and were posting messages and
photos, mainly about government rescue efforts.
"Why would a grief-stricken family member be posting such
positive messages about what a great job government officials
are doing in Jianli?" said one man whose mother is missing.
The Shanghai police were not immediately available for
comment after office hours.
(Writing by Michael Martina; Additional reporting by Brenda Goh
in Shanghai and Engen Tham and Megha Rajagopalan in Jianli;
Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)