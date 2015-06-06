By Megha Rajagopalan and Joseph Campbell
JIANLI, China, June 6
JIANLI, China, June 6 Since being thrust onto
the world stage, residents of a once obscure part of China have
rallied round to help those affected by the sinking of a cruise
ship, an outpouring of kindness in a country more used to
worrying about a decline in public morals.
The 1.5 million people of Jianli, which sits on a bend of
the mighty Yangtze River in the central province of Hubei, have
offered free food, car rides and even hair-dressing services to
the relatives, rescuers, officials and reporters who have rushed
there after the ship carrying more than 450 people sank in a
storm on Monday.
Residents have tied bright yellow scarves to their arms, car
mirrors, buildings and gates to show solidarity with those
impacted by the disaster.
"This is a way for us to show how much we care for those
people, especially the families," said a taxi driver surnamed
Luo, who had festooned his own car with billowing scarves.
"This is such an incredible tragedy and we want to be of
service to others however we can."
A woman who asked only to be identified by her surname Wang
is one of the organisers of an ad hoc group of volunteers who
have fanned out through the city offering free meals, navigation
help and other services.
"This is our duty to our country," she told Reuters on
Thursday at a candlelight vigil for those killed in the
shipwreck.
China's economic boom and the growing disparity between the
rich and poor have made changing social values a contentious
topic, with some lamenting what they see as materialism
replacing morals.
Barely a day goes by without soul-searching over what some
see as a moral numbness - whether over graft, the rampant sale
of adulterated food or incidents such as when a woman gouged out
the eyes of her six-year-old nephew in 2013 for unknown reasons.
Jianli's efforts have attracted high-profile attention.
The website of the ruling Communist Party's anti-corruption
watchdog carried a series of comments from social media lauding
taxi drivers for offering free rides to relatives "as soon as
they hear a non-local accent".
Large-scale disasters have prompted similar outpourings in
the past.
After the massive 2008 Sichuan earthquake, which killed more
than 80,000 people, residents of cities like provincial capital
Chengdu loaded up their cars with drinking water and instant
noodles for the survivors, many in remote rural parts.
