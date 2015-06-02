By Brenda Goh
| SHANGHAI, June 2
SHANGHAI, June 2 The sinking of a cruise boat on
China's Yangtze River is likely to mar the country's generally
clean maritime safety record, which hasn't suffered an incident
of this magnitude since a passenger steamship blew up almost 70
years ago.
The Eastern Star, which was carrying 458 people, capsized in
a storm late on Monday, state media said, with those on board
ranging in age from three to more than 80. Six bodies have been
found and over a dozen people rescued, but more than 430 are
still unaccounted for.
The incident comes after China has beefed up maritime safety
regulations in recent years, with authorities becoming even more
stringent after last year's South Korean ferry disaster that
killed more than 300 people, industry insiders said.
"As compared to the large volumes of passengers transported
in (China's) coastal areas and inland waterways, I don't think
there exists a very serious problem with regards to safety,"
said James Hu, a professor at Shanghai Maritime University.
"I've met with Korean and Japanese experts and our
conclusion has been that China's laws with regards to passenger
ships and their enforcement is the strictest," he said, adding
that this ranged from vessel construction standards, to age
restrictions on passenger ships to crew qualifications.
In recent years, the Maritime Safety Administration had also
become more strict on safety precautions, especially in areas
like Bohai Bay in northeast China, where it would prevent ships
from sailing once winds became too strong, he said.
The 6,300 km (3,900 mile) Yangtze River, Asia's longest,
became the world's busiest river in 2010 after cargo throughput
hit 1.5 billion tonnes, according to the official Xinhua news
agency. The route is among China's more than 130,000 km (80,000
miles) of inland waterways.
To be sure, China has poor workplace safety record - a
poultry slaughterhouse fire in 2013 killed 120 people for
example - and tens of thousands die on the roads each year.
But according to the Changjiang Maritime Safety
Administration, responsible for a third of the Yangtze, there
were just 16 cases of incidents involving ships last year which
left 32 people missing or dead. The regulator oversees the
passage of around 60,000 ships each year.
In the worst previous incident of its kind in China, the
steamship Kiangya blew up on the Huangpu river in southeast
China in 1948, killing more than 1,000 people.
More recently, 280 people died in 1999 after a ferry caught
fire and capsized in the Yellow Sea close to the port city of
Yantai in Shandong province. Other accidents have mostly
involved fatalities in the low double- to single-digits,
according to past local media coverage.
Passenger ships in China undergo safety inspections by the
domestic certification provider, the China Classification
Society, and local maritime bureaus, and are checked on matters
such as life-saving facilities, navigational equipment and crew
skills, local maritime officials said.
The Eastern Star passed inspections by the authorities in
the central province of Chongqing last month before it sailed
for Nanjing, the capital of Jiangsu province that is near
Shanghai, unnamed officials at the Nanjing Maritime Bureau told
the People's Daily. It was not checked at the Nanjing port as
such ships tended to receive safety inspections every three
months.
When it capsized, it was about midway on an 11-day cruise
from Nanjing to Chongqing, winding upstream with stops at scenic
and historic sites. The ship was owned by the Chongqing Eastern
Shipping Corporation, a state-owned company which runs tours
along the Three Gorges section of the Yangtze.
