By Engen Tham
NANJING, China, June 3 Holding a photo of her
husband on her iPad, Chen Suhua recalled their trip to the
United States where they spent nine days on a cruise ship
sailing to Cuba.
Half a year later, the 73-year-old retiree choked back tears
as she contemplated the fate of her husband who, along with over
400 others, remained missing on Wednesday after a cruise ship
capsized in the Yangtze River in southern China.
"He doesn't look 78, see, does he? I have heart problems,
but not him. He's so strong and he swims very well," Chen said
of her husband.
Like almost everyone else with kin aboard the vessel, she
knows very little about the rescue operation, and she has heard
nothing about her husband.
Frustrated by the lack of information coming from local
authorities, some family members took matters into their own
hands on Wednesday and hired a bus to take them from Nanjing to
Jianli county in central Hubei province where the ship capsized.
A day earlier, some 100 relatives had pressed officials for
hours to no avail about the fate of their loved ones and the
rescue operation.
About a quarter of the passengers aboard the stricken vessel
had booked their tickets in Nanjing.
"Yesterday I still had some hope. The boat is big and the
water hadn't gone all the way in. Now, it's been more than 40
hours. I ask you, what do I have left?" said Wang Feng, who
organised the bus trip which was expected to take about eight
hours.
"The bodies are coming up bloated now, what hope do I have
left," added the 35-year-old wedding photographer whose father
was on the ship that foundered when struck by a tornado late on
Monday.
Scores of divers continued their search for the missing
passengers on board the Eastern Star on Wednesday, in what could
be the China's worst shipping disaster in almost 70 years. Of
the 458 people on the ship, 18 are confirmed dead and 14 people
have been found alive.
Aboard the bus, most of the family members gazed aimlessly
out the window at the grey skies and fields that passed by.
A large basket of food containing bread and cake was passed
around. "At least the weather isn't bad today. That's one thing
to be thankful for," said Wang.
(Writing by Kazunori Takada; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)