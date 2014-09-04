SHANGHAI, Sept 4 China has released its first
"white list" of 51 shipyards that it deems worthy of favourable
policy support, as the world's largest shipbuilder strives to
tackle over-capacity that has slammed the global shipping
market.
The government said last year said shipbuilders that
complied with its requirements in areas like ship emissions
would be put on a white list for favourable policy support, such
as export tax rebates and bank credit.
The list published on the Ministry of Industry and
Information Technology's website on Wednesday included the
Jiangsu shipyard of heavily indebted China Rongsheng,
Singapore-listed Yangzijiang's New Yangzi shipyard and
two of Sinopacific Shipbuilding yards.
Fifteen yards affiliated with state-owned China State
Shipbuilding Corporation and China Shipbuilding
Industry Corporation, four related to China Ocean
Shipping (Group) Co., two controlled by Sinotrans &
CSC Holdings and one owned by China Shipping Group
Co were also listed.
A ministry official said it intended to publish two more
lists, though no timetable had been set.
China has more than 1,600 shipyards and analysts predict
that about a third will shut as the industry struggles to emerge
out of a capacity glut that has hit freight rates. Rongsheng,
the largest private shipbuilder, came close to insolvency last
year before it agreed with banks to extend its debt payments.
Banks have tightened lending to the industry even as it
grapples with a fall in orders and high debt, amid a wider push
from the government to rein in support for industries plagued
with over-capacity.
China last year laid out a detailed three-year plan to
restructure its massive shipbuilding industry, urging local
governments to halt approvals of new projects and firms to build
higher quality vessels.
China published guidelines to modernise its shipping
industry on Wednesday.
