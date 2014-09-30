SHANGHAI, Sept 30 China has given four shipping
lines including China Cosco 1.8 billion yuan ($293.3
million) in subsidies to encourage them to retire and upgrade
their vessels, the four companies said.
In December, China announced it would hand out subsidies to
shipping lines to replace old models with new and greener ones
and to generate orders for its shipbuilders, which have been hit
by an order slowdown in a global shipping slump.
China Cosco said on Tuesday it had received 1.3
billion yuan through its controlling shareholder, state-owned
China Ocean Shipping Group, to compensate it for scrapping and
upgrading old vessels.
Sister company Cosco Shipping said it had
received 182.9 million yuan for ship upgrades.
On Monday, China Shipping Development Co.
said China's finance ministry had given it 215 million
yuan in subsidies for scrapping 15 ships. China Shipping
Container Lines said it had received a subsidy of 40
million yuan.
The companies said they expected the subsidies to have a
positive impact on their full-year results.
Despite a pledge to reduce support for industries with
overcapacity, the government has suggested it is reluctant to
allow large ones such as shipbuilding to wither. It is currently
seeking outside support for heavily indebted private shipbuilder
China Rongsheng.
(1 US dollar = 6.1380 Chinese yuan)
