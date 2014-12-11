SHANGHAI Dec 11 China has added nine shipyards
to its "white list" of firms deemed worth of favourable policy
support, as it attempts to tackle overcapacity that has weighed
on the global shipping market.
In September, it published a list of 51 yards which it later
cut to 50. These yards, which it says are judged to comply with
requirements such as ship emissions, are expected to get
favourable policy support, such as bank credit and export tax
rebates.
The nine include subsidiaries of state-backed firms China
State Shipbuilding Corporation, China Shipbuilding
Industry Corporation, China Ocean Shipping (Group)
Company and Aviation Industry Corporation of China
, according to the list put up on the Ministry of
Industry and Information Technology's website on Wednesday.
China has more than 1,600 shipyards and analysts predict
that about a third will shut as the industry struggles to emerge
out of a shipping capacity glut that has hit freight rates. Last
year, it laid out a detailed three-year plan to restructure the
industry.
(Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)