* China Merchants Group to acquire Sinotrans & CSC
* Deal fuses two of biggest state-owned logistics firms
* Drive to make state firms more efficient as growth slows
(Adds Sinotrans' statement, background)
BEIJING, Dec 29 China's cabinet on Tuesday
approved a deal that fuses two of the country's biggest
state-owned transport and logistics firms as Beijing steps up a
drive to make sprawling government-controlled firms more
efficient as economic growth continues to slow.
Without disclosing financial terms, the state asset
regulator said the cabinet cleared transport conglomerate China
Merchants Group's acquisition of logistics group
Sinotrans & CSC Holdings Co.
The deal, reported by financial magazine Caixin in November,
places China Merchants assets worth an estimated 624 billion
yuan ($96 billion) and Sinotrans & CSC assets worth about 109
billion under the same roof.
China Merchants' business includes ports, shipping and
financial services, while Sinotrans & CSC is involved in
logistics and vessel chartering.
The acquisition will result in "economies of scale and
synergies in areas including integrated logistics, resource and
bulk cargo transport, development of industrial parks, port and
air transport operations and equipment manufacturing," according
to an email statement sent to Reuters by Sinotrans on Tuesday.
A Sinotrans spokeswoman declined to provide financial
details on the deal.
Earlier in December, China's cabinet approved the merger of
the two biggest state-backed shipping conglomerates, China Ocean
Shipping (Group) Co (COSCO) and China Shipping Group Co.
($1 = 6.4832 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk and Engen Tham and Brenda
Goh in Shanghai; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Kenneth Maxwell)