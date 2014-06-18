* China turns down P3 shipping alliance on competition
concerns
* Maersk, MSC & CMG planned to pool 250 ships on 3 main
trade routes
* Deal rejected to insulate domestic shippers from
competition-analysts
* Alliance would have had too much market power -China
shipping body
SHANGHAI, June 18 China's scuppering of a
planned alliance of the world's top three container shipping
lines signals its protectionist stance on key industries and is
a reminder to foreign firms to not take Beijing's nod for
granted on deals, analysts and lawyers said.
China's Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) said on Tuesday it
would not approve the P3 ship-pooling network, a plan dreamt up
last year by Denmark's A.P. Moller-Maersk, Swiss
firm Mediterranean Shipping Co (MSC) and France's CMA CGM
, due to competition concerns.
Its rejection marks the first time China has blocked a deal
proposed by foreign firms since its anti-monopoly regulator was
granted greater powers six years ago, and indicates a keenness
to protect local shipping interests when an approval could have
been better for the wider industry, analysts said.
"China's rejection of the P3 is likely more an effort to
insulate Chinese domestic shipping companies...from competing
with a more effective rival than it is an effort to maintain
industry fair play, in our view," Barclays analyst Jon Windham
said.
"The best hope for improved industry earnings in the
long-term was from consolidation. China's rejection of the P3 is
not a positive step in that direction," he said.
MOFCOM did not immediately respond to a faxed query by
Reuters.
The three firms had hoped to pool about 250 ships together
on three trade routes, including Asia-Europe, helping them to
cut costs and increase efficiencies at a time when the global
shipping industry is battling overcapacity. The plan had already
been approved by United States and European regulators.
Should it have succeeded, P3 would have handled more than 40
percent of Asia-Europe and trans-Atlantic trade, posing greater
competition to China's state-backed shippers China COSCO
and China Shipping Container Lines (CSCL)
.
STIFLING COMPETITION
China's goods trade topped the $4 trillion mark last year,
allowing it to overtake the United States as the world's largest
trading nation just 13 years after joining the World Trade
Organisation.
Its shipping industry, however, has been fighting a capacity
overhang since the global financial crisis after new vessels
ordered earlier flooded the market, pushing down freight rates
that have led COSCO and CSCL to report deep losses.
MOFCOM said on Tuesday one of the reasons it had blocked the
alliance was that it would have significantly boosted the
firms's joint market share to 47 percent on the Asia-Europe
service route, even though each had already held a substantial
share.
It also said that it had held several talks with the
companies to discuss how the companies might alleviate the
alliance's impact on competition, but in the end were not
sufficiently convinced by their proposals.
Ahead of the decision, local groups such as the China
Shippers' Association (CSA) had lobbied the government against
approving the alliance, arguing that it would give the firms too
much market power and stifle competition.
"We're very happy, we think it's a fair result," Cai
Jiangxiang, CSA's vice-chairman, told Reuters. "All the small
and medium firms are very happy because they were worried about
being squeezed out by P3 from the market."
CRUCIAL INDUSTRY
Up to last year, MOFCOM reviewed 740 merger proposals,
blocking one - Coca-Cola's bid to buy top juice maker
Huiyuan - and imposing conditions on 22 others.
In April the U.S. Chamber of Commerce sent a letter to U.S.
Secretary of State John Kerry and Treasury Secretary Jacob Lew,
urging Washington to get tough with Beijing on its use of
anti-competition rules, noting that "concerns among U.S.
companies are intensifying".
P3, which was not strictly a merger as it would have been an
independently operated network, won approval from the U.S.
Federal Commission in March and was cleared by European
antitrust regulators this month.
Shang Ming, MOFCOM's anti-monopoly bureau director-general,
told reporters in February, that mergers involving several
jurisdictions are not already viewed in the same way by all
related parties.
"You can't say that if there's not a problem in another
jurisdiction, then there won't be a problem in China," he said.
Lawyers said the move by MOFCOM did not come as a surprise
and that China has repeatedly intervened when there were
concerns over negative impact on its local industries.
"This is about an industry which is very important for
China, which is the manufacturing powerhouse of the world. It is
very important that shipping remains competitive and shipping
rates remain low to allow Chinese producers to export their
goods," said Marc Waha, an anti-trust lawyer at Norton Rose
Fulbright.
"It is a very strong signal to the shipping industry that
they need to be careful because China is adopting a more
stringent approach."
(Additional reporting by Keith Wallis and Saeed Azhar in
SINGAPORE, Matthew Miller in BEIJING; Reporting by Shanghai
newsroom; Writing by Brenda Goh; Editing by Kazunori Takada and
Muralikumar Anantharaman)