* China's biggest cruise ship impounded in South Korea due
to legal row
* Disputes between China shipbuilders and shipowners up in
last 6 months-arbitrator
* Firms use overseas branches, subsidiaries for arbitration
to skirt China ban
* Singapore, Hong Kong to benefit from growing number of
disputes
By Keith Wallis
SINGAPORE, Sept 30 When more than 2,000
passengers aboard China's biggest cruise liner found their ship
detained in a South Korean port and their holiday in ruins, they
had unwittingly become pawns in a five-year legal row between
two Chinese shipping firms.
The impounding of the luxury liner Henna earlier this month
in a foreign country is the type of incident that may occur more
frequently in the future as Chinese firms turn overseas to try
to resolve legal disputes and recover debts.
In an embarrassment for China's fledgling cruise industry,
most passengers had to be flown home after they were stranded
for three days in Jeju island in South Korea. The cruise liner
was released only after a bond was posted.
Chinese shipbuilders and shipowners are taking a growing
number of commercial disputes abroad to bypass a domestic legal
system they fear may not guarantee a fair hearing.
Weak enforcement of laws, pressure from well-connected
corporate bosses and political interference are some of the
hurdles they face, lawyers say.
"In order to avoid local interference at different levels
within China, there are Chinese companies which have chosen to
give up having arbitration within China and instead choose to
arbitrate outside China," said William Leung, head of Hong Kong
law and arbitration firm William K.W. Leung & Co.
This is giving a boost to newer centres providing
arbitration services such as Hong Kong and Singapore, helped by
their proximity to the mainland and familiarity with Chinese
firms.
But the involvement of foreign jurisdictions in disputes
sometimes has unforeseen consequences, as the Jeju case showed.
A South Korean court ordered the Henna impounded on behalf
of creditor Shagang Shipping Co Ltd which said the ship's owner
HNA Group Co. Ltd owed $58 million on lease payments related to
another vessel. The claim had been upheld by arbitration in
London.
The cruise liner was set free after HNA put up a $2.7
million bond, Shagang Shipping said. HNA did not comment at the
time.
Disputes in China are rising after industries such as
shipbuilding boosted capacity to benefit from a decade-long
commodities boom but are now facing slowing growth in the
world's second-largest economy.
In July, China Rongsheng Heavy Industries Group,
the nation's largest private shipbuilder, sought financial help
from Beijing and big shareholders after cutting its workforce
and delaying payments to suppliers.
Shipping companies, on the other hand, have struggled with
low charter rates for iron ore, coal, grain and other
commodities that are shipped in bulk.
In 2012, 196 cases were handled by the Hong Kong
International Arbitration Centre of which 114 involved Chinese
firms. By comparison there were 178 arbitrations in 2011 of
which 87 involved mainland companies.
EXPANDING SUPPLY-CHAIN ROLE
Disputes between shipowners and shipbuilders are up in the
last six months, said Arthur Bowring, managing director of the
Hong Kong Shipowners' Association and a qualified arbitrator.
These have involved shipowners' claims against cash-strapped
shipyards after vessels were delivered late, Bowring said.
The deepening of China's role in the transport and trade of
commodities is another factor behind disputes. For instance,
Bank of China, China's fourth-largest lender by
assets, has set up an onshore commodities trading unit.
"We are seeing increased involvement of Chinese businesses
in the commodities supply chain, as traders, transporters and
financiers, rather than purely as consumers, which will bring
them into more disputes when market conditions become volatile,"
said Will Barber, partner at international law firm Reed Smith
Richards Butler in Hong Kong.
London has been the traditional centre for maritime
arbitration because shipping contracts have been governed by
English law. But other cities such as Singapore and Hong Kong
have become important arbitration centres as a result of the
commodities boom and China's influence on the sector.
Chinese firms are using their overseas branch offices or
subsidiaries to circumvent a legal ban on local companies locked
in domestic disputes from going overseas to arbitrate, said
Grace Hou, an associate at law firm Troutman Sanders.
ENFORCEMENT HEADACHES
For its part, China has been overhauling its arbitration
system for firms seeking to enforce foreign arbitration awards
against Chinese firms, lawyers said.
Any decision by a local court not to recognise or enforce a
foreign arbitration award now needs to be reported to and
approved by the People's High Court in each province and, if
upheld, also approved by the Supreme Court in Beijing.
But arbitration in China has become messier since the China
International Economic and Trade Arbitration Commission (CIETAC)
split last year into three autonomous bodies in Beijing,
Shanghai and Shenzhen.
Adding to the confusion, CIETAC in Beijing has set up new
arbitration bodies in Shenzhen and Shanghai. This means there
are doubts about the recognition and enforcement of decisions by
the old and new bodies.
"Enforcement of an arbitral award made by CIETAC Shenzhen or
CIETAC Shanghai appears to be a minefield," said Leung of
William K.W. Leung & Co.
A source at CIETAC Shenzhen, which has changed its name to
the Shenzhen Court of International Arbitration (SCIA), said the
organization was not aware of any problems enforcing decisions
made under its authority.
Liu Xiaochun, secretary general of SCIA, did not immediately
respond to requests for comment.
China's Supreme Court is expected to soon issue guidelines
on jurisdictional issues and the enforceability of awards by the
Shanghai and Shenzhen arbitration courts, legal sources said.