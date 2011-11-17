* Grand China stops payment to Golden Ocean
By Randy Fabi and Rujun Shen
SINGAPORE, Nov 17 A second major Chinese
shipping firm has halted payments to foreign ship owners because
of the downturn in the freight market, further straining China's
relationship within the global maritime community and sending
shipping shares lower.
Grand China Logistics, a unit of HNA Group, has withheld
payment for months to Norwegian dry bulk firm Golden Ocean
without any clear explanation, sending shares in the
sector down on fears the global economic slowdown is already
impacting earnings.
"It's not just us. It's a number of others which are not
being paid and this has been going on for some time," said
Anders Zorn, the head of Golden Ocean's Singapore office.
Shares of Golden Ocean tumbled 6 percent on the Oslo bourse
on Thursday while rival D/S Norden was down over 3
percent and Torm fell over 5 percent.
Golden Ocean Chief Executive Herman Billung played down the
issue, saying its exposure was minimal as it had just one ship
chartered to the Chinese firm.
Analyst Erik Nikolai Stavseth at Arctic Securities said
shares had sold off because there was a risk that Golden Ocean
would be forced to place its vessel on the spot market where
prices are depressed.
The Financial Times reported that Greece's
family-owned Vafias Group, Norwegian firm Spar Shipping and
Athens-based Minerva Marine were also having difficulty securing
payments from Grand China.
Spar Shipping declined to comment.
The dispute reignites industry concerns over the stability
of contracts with Chinese maritime firms, after COSCO Holdings'
earlier this year halted payments to ship
owners to renegotiate better terms.
A Grand China Logistics official said it was common for
businesses to delay payments in a difficult market.
"It's normal that businesses owe each other money from time
to time," said the company official who declined to be
identified.
"During tough times like this, shipowners are facing a tough
market and much pressure on cash flow, so they are more
pressured to get payments in time."
HUGE EXPANSION
China's shipping sector -- led by COSCO and Grand China --
has become one of the world's most influential with its fleet
more than doubling over the last decade, matching the country's
appetite for commodities and raw materials.
The global economic slowdown, however, has led to an
oversupply of vessels and low freight rates, forcing Chinese
shipping companies to take audacious action to support their
businesses.
"This is completely unusual," Zorn said. "Several companies,
not necessarily only Chinese as there have been others, have
used the world economic situation to hold back or to try and
walk away from contracts."
He said Grand China had failed to pay Golden Ocean for its
dry bulk vessels, which can transport everything from iron and
coal to grains and fertilizer.
Zorn declined to say how much was in dispute or what
measures Golden Ocean may take against Grand China if the
situation was not resolved soon.
(Additional reporting by Joachim Dagenborg in Oslo; Editing by
Miral Fahmy and David Cowell)