SHANGHAI Dec 7 China's biggest port city,
Shanghai, plans to expand its shipping derivatives market over
the next few years, a local government official said on
Wednesday, as it aims to become a global financial and shipping
centre by 2020.
Fang Xinghai, director of the financial office of the
Shanghai government, said at an industry conference that the
city plans to launch a series of new freight indexes and
encourage shipping firms and financial institutions to establish
an industry fund.
Although Shanghai has seen strong growth in its throughput
of dry bulk cargo and became the world's top container port in
2010, it still lacks many shipping-related financial products
and services.
But since the start of the year, the city has rolled out a
number of financial products to help exporters and shipping
companies manage growing volatility in freight rates.
The Shanghai Shipping Exchange on Wednesday launched the
China (Coastal) Bulk Coal Freight Index to track spot rates to
ship coal from the northern port of Qinhuangdao to Shanghai and
Guangzhou.
With the coal freight index and forward contracts in place,
companies will also be able to trade the forward freight rates
as a way to hedge their price risks.
Earlier this year, the exchange launched derivatives based
on container freight, the first in the domestic market. The
container freight index is based on rates of shipping routes to
the United States and North America.
