* Ship scrapping subsidy program originally due to run to
end-2015
* Show of government support amid continuing industry
downturn
* Subsidies set to further benefit China's shipping lines
(Adds industry comment, background)
SHANGHAI, June 23 China on Tuesday extended by
two years a subsidy programme that encourages shipping companies
to scrap old vessels in a bid to support an industry struggling
to emerge from a global downturn.
The scheme, which began in 2013 and was due to end this
year, gives shipping lines grants of 1,500 yuan ($241.67) per
gross ton to replace old vessels with newer, more
environmentally friendly models.
These subsidies helped state-backed shippers including China
COSCO and China Shipping Development
to post a higher 2014 profit despite the
slump in the global industry. China Cosco said it would have
posted a loss had it not been for the subsidies.
"The shipbuilding and shipping industries are facing a very
difficult downturn, the scheme's extension reflects their
needs," said Zhang Shouguo, executive vice-chairman of the
Chinese Shipowners' Association.
The scheme's extension to end-2017 was announced in a joint
statement by the Ministry of Transport, the Ministry of Finance
and the National Development and Reform Commission.
China's economic slowdown has squeezed the global shipping
industry, which has been stuck in a rut since 2008 partly due to
an excess of vessels ordered before the financial crisis of that
year, that has pushed freight rates down to historic lows.
New orders at Chinese shipyards plunged 77 percent
year-on-year in the first three months of 2015, the China
Association of the National Shipbuilding Industry said in April.
($1 = 6.2067 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Miral Fahmy)