SHANGHAI Nov 17 Chinese transport conglomerate
China Merchants Group is in talks to acquire
logistics group Sinotrans & CSC in the latest deal
in the country's state sector, financial magazine Caixin
reported late on Monday.
The two companies have been locked in reorganization talks,
Caixin said, citing sources close to China Merchants.
Officials from both companies declined to comment on the
talks when contacted by Reuters on Tuesday.
The two Hong Kong-listed units of Sinotrans & CSC -
Sinotrans and Sinotrans Shipping - informed
the Hong Kong stock exchange on Sunday that their parent group
was considering a strategic reorganization that involved another
unnamed state-owned enterprise.
Caixin said at the end of 2014, China Merchants had total
assets worth 624.16 billion yuan ($97.92 billion) while
Sinotrans & CSC had 109.12 billion yuan, making China Merchants
the bigger player of the two.
The move comes as the Chinese government is encouraging
restructuring and mergers among state-owned enterprises. The
domestic shipping industry's two largest firms, China Ocean
Shipping (Group) Company and China Shipping Group, are also in
talks to merge, a source told Reuters in August.
China Merchants' business includes ports, shipping and
financial services, while Sinotrans & CSC is involved in
logistics and vessel chartering.
($1 = 6.3744 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Brenda Goh; Additional Reporting by SHANGHAI
Newsroom; Editing by Kavita Chandran)