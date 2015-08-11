* Shipping sector comes under Beijing's SOE reform glare
By Brenda Goh
SHANGHAI, Aug 11 China Ocean Shipping (Group)
Company (COSCO) and China Shipping Group are in talks over a
possible merger, a person with direct knowledge of the matter
said, as Beijing accelerates a drive to reform the bloated
state-owned sector.
Beijing has promised to restructure many state-owned
enterprises (SOEs) and streamline industries to improve their
global competitiveness. As part of that plan, it merged its top
two nuclear power firms, and top two train makers this year.
"The idea (of a possible merger) exists," said the source
who spoke on condition of anonymity. "The matter is being
discussed."
The listed units of the two state-owned companies, including
COSCO's flagship China Cosco and China
Shipping's China Shipping Development ,
halted trading in their shares from Aug. 10, adding that they
were "planning major issues".
Chinese business magazine Caixin reported on its website
late on Monday that the central government had urged the firms
to draft a preliminary merger plan within three months,
beginning from August, citing an unnamed COSCO executive.
The report said the firms would set up a five-member working
group to consider the merger plan, with three members from China
Shipping and two from COSCO. China Shipping's chairman, Xu
Lirong, would head the team, it said.
Officials in the communications departments of both COSCO
and China Shipping Group declined to comment.
In April, state media reported that Beijing would cut the
number of big state firms to 40 through mergers. Speculation
that shipping would be the next industry to see an SOE merger,
particularly one between COSCO and China Shipping, has raged for
months.
Like many other foreign shipping firms, COSCO and China
Shipping Group have in recent years been squeezed sharply by a
global glut of vessels that were ordered before the financial
crisis, which have weighed heavily on freight rates.
In July, China COSCO said it would post a first-half profit
of 1.9 billion yuan, after suffering a loss last year, aided by
government subsidies, higher revenue and lower
costs.
Citi analyst Vivian Tao said in June that a combined
COSCO-China Shipping would be the world's fourth largest
container shipping company with a roughly 8.1 percent share, but
would still lag behind the top three - APM Maersk,
Mediterranean Shipping Company and CMA CGM - who oversee almost
40 percent of the market.
(Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)