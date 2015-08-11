SHANGHAI Aug 11 China Ocean Shipping (Group)
Company (COSCO) and China Shipping Group, two of the country's
largest shipping firms, are in talks over a possible merger, a
source with direct knowledge of the matter said.
"The idea (of a possible merger) exists," said the source
who spoke on condition of anonymity. "The matter is being
discussed."
The listed units of the two state-owned companies, including
COSCO's flagship China Cosco and China
Shipping's China Shipping Development
halted trading in their shares from Aug. 10, adding that they
were "planning major issues".
COSCO and China Shipping are currently the world's sixth and
seventh largest container shipping firms, respectively,
according to consultancy Alphaliner.
Chinese business magazine Caixin reported on its website
late on Monday that the central government had urged the firms
to draft a preliminary merger plan within three months,
beginning from August, citing an unnamed COSCO executive.
The report said the firms would set up a five-member working
group to consider the merger plan, with three members from China
Shipping and two from COSCO. China Shipping's chairman, Xu
Lirong, would head the team, it said.
Officials in the communications departments of both COSCO
and China Shipping Group declined to comment.
Beijing has pledged to restructure many state-owned
enterprises (SOEs) and streamline industries it considers
bloated in order to improve their global competitiveness. As
part of that plan, mergers were also seen this year of two
nuclear power firms and the two top train makers in the country.
