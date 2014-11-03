SHANGHAI Nov 3 China has issued further
guidance to support and modernise its shipping industry, saying
it would encourage mergers and private investment as well as
develop its cruise industry.
The world's biggest trading nation is focusing on the
shipping industry as it grows more assertive over territorial
disputes in the South China Sea, unnerving neighbours such as
Vietnam and Japan, and looks to secure its supply chains.
It comes as the global shipping industry has been struggling
to recover from a prolonged slump brought on by a glut of ships
ordered before the global financial crisis of 2008/09. That has
weighed on freight rates in recent years, resulting in heavy
losses at firms such as China COSCO.
The Ministry of Transport laid out how it planned to
implement reforms in a document on its website on Friday, saying
it aimed to achieve most of its targets over the next four years
. It first published a set of guidelines in
September to support and develop its shipping industry.
Chinese shipping shares rose across the board on Monday in
both Hong Kong and the mainland, led by the country's largest
dry bulk shipper, state-backed China COSCO. Its Hong
Kong-listed shares rose 4 percent to its highest level since
January 2013, while state-owned rival China Shipping
Development's shares rose 1.57 percent.
In the Oct. 31 document, the government said it would
conduct research how to promote mergers and acquisitions between
the industry's firms, with a view to encourage specialisation,
and would also actively encourage mixed-ownership reform of its
state-owned shipping firms.
Finance and insurance institutions would be asked to
increase support for the shipping industry to help promote the
development of the country's ship leasing and insurance sectors,
with the aim of achieving results by 2015, it said.
Foreign companies would also be allowed to set up firms
without Chinese joint venture partners in Shanghai's free trade
zone, and qualified Chinese firms would be encouraged to expand
their overseas businesses, it added.
China, which is looking to build its first luxury cruise
ship with operator Carnival Corp, also aims to build up
to three cruise home ports by 2020, and will start cruise
transport pilot projects in Tianjin, Shanghai, Fujian and Hainan
to expand its local network, the ministry added.
(Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)