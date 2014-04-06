* Overcapacity causes widespread delivery defaults by
Chinese shipyards
* Customers invoke refund clauses, but shipyards file
injunctions
* Defaults exposing banks' overseas operations to
retaliation
* Regulators discourage smaller banks from refund guarantee
business
* Highlights conflict between industrial policy and
financial reform
By Pete Sweeney
SHANGHAI, April 7 Chinese banks are stuck in a
lose-lose legal battle between domestic shipyards and foreign
buyers over billions of dollars in refund guarantees that are
supposed to be paid out if shipbuilders fail to deliver on time.
One in three ships ordered from Chinese builders was behind
schedule in 2013, according to data from Clarksons Research, a
UK-based shipping intelligence firm. Although that was an
improvement from 36 percent a year earlier, it was well behind
rival South Korea, where shipyards routinely delivered ahead of
schedule the same year.
That means Chinese banks may be on the hook to pay large
sums to buyers if the yards can't come through per contract,
with little hope of recouping the cash from the yards. China is
the world's biggest shipbuilder, with $37 billion in new orders
received last year alone. Buyers pay as much as 80 percent of
the purchase price upfront.
Chinese bankers rushed to finance shipbuilding after the
2008 global financial crisis as Beijing pushed easy credit and
tax incentives to lift the industry and sustain industrial
employment levels in the face of collapsing exports.
Fees generated by offering such guarantees looked like easy
money until massive oversupply and falling demand started taking
a toll on the yards around 2010. Shipyards fell behind schedule
and buyers demanded their money back. But behind or not, the
builders, keen to keep orders on the books and prepaid money in
their pockets, have submitted injunctions against banks in
Chinese courts to prevent them from paying out.
"China's ambitions to take over South Korea as the top major
shipbuilder meant that all the banks were encouraged to open up
their wallets and lend money to the shipbuilders without making
thorough due diligence," said AKM Ismail, former finance
director for Dongfang Shipyard, the first Chinese shipyard to be
listed on London's AIM Stock Exchange in 2011.
Since ships cost millions of dollars and can take years to
deliver, a shipbuilder generally asks for part of the purchase
price upfront to cover material and labour costs. Buyers
normally obtain a refund guarantee from a bank to assure their
money is returned if the yard defaults, and the yard pays the
bank's fee for the service.
Lawyers say that in many cases, banks did not require
shipyards to pledge any specific collateral, partly because
these guarantees are like a form of insurance rather than a
loan. That leaves banks stuck with the default bill.
If banks obey local court injunctions and hold off from
issuing refunds, they risk being taken to court by ship buyers
in foreign jurisdictions. But if they pay out under the refund
guarantee or seek compensation from the shipyard for the loss,
bankers say they risk alienating local governments, which can
damage the banks' business interests in the region.
"The whole issue of refund guarantees has been a big
headache," said a finance executive at China Minsheng Bank.
"On the one hand, we know that our clients, the shipyards,
will be saddled with huge debt that they will struggle to repay
to us, if they can even pay back at all. But at the same time,
our credibility is at risk, so we have to pay them out."
He and other bankers interviewed for this article all spoke
on condition of anonymity because of the legal sensitivities of
the issue.
Minsheng Bank did not respond to a request for comment.
In one case, UK court records show that in November 2012,
subsidiaries of German ship owner First Class Ship Invest GmbH
took China Construction Bank Corp to court in London
to enforce payment of more than $10 million under a refund
guarantee after Zhejiang Zhenghe Shipbuilding Co Ltd allegedly
failed to deliver on an order.
CCB lawyers argued that an injunction served on it by
Zhejiang Zhenghe in China would open up the bank to fines and
the responsible banker could be arrested in China were it to pay
out, but the judge rejected the argument.
None of the parties in the suit responded to requests for
comment from Reuters.
Reuters was unable to find a single public example of a
Chinese bank successfully fighting off a refund guarantee
claimant in an overseas court; nearly all refund guarantee
contracts stipulate litigation must be conducted in a foreign
court.
Jim James, a partner at Norton Rose Fulbright in Hong Kong,
said that he has been involved in several cases in which yards
repeatedly obtained injunctions from different Chinese courts to
drag out the refund process.
James, who has represented buyers, shipyards and banks in
different cases, said the problem had become so serious that
China's supreme court planned to issue guidance to lower courts
on the handling of injunction applications.
LOBBYING WAR
Most customer suits are settled in arbitration and domestic
court records are usually not published, so there is little hard
data on the number or value of contracts under dispute.
But loan officers at China Export Import Bank, Bank of
Communications, Bank of China and
Shanghai Pudong Development Bank told Reuters that
they had seen refund claims rising rapidly in 2012 and 2013.
The problem was widespread enough for the China Behavior Law
Association Training Cooperative Center, an organisation
registered with the Ministry of Civil Affairs, to hold a
three-day conference for Chinese banks last July on the risks of
refund guarantees.
On the other side, the Shanghai Shipbrokers' Association
published advice for shipyards on how to keep banks from paying
out refund guarantees on its website, saying Chinese banks
should be more cooperative.
Shanghai Pudong Development Bank said it largely disbanded
its shipping finance team in 2012, due to the sudden rise in
refund guarantee claims and worsening market conditions.
An executive at another Chinese municipal bank told Reuters
his company was interested in getting into the refund guarantee
business "but we've been warned by regulators to be careful."
Jonathan Silver, shipping finance partner at Howse Williams
Bowers, said banks have been taking steps to reduce their
exposure, including asking shipyards to put up the partially
built vessel as collateral for the guarantee.
SHARING BLAME
But lawyers also said that the Chinese shipyards are not
always to blame, nor are their injunctions always frivolous.
Ismail of Dongfang Shipyard said his experience at the yard
showed many foreign investors had exploited the weakness of
Chinese shipyards - and inexperience of Chinese banks - to drive
very hard bargains vis a vis refund guarantees.
Some buyers would gamble that prices would rise by the time
the ship was completed and they could sell for an immediate
profit. If prices didn't rise, they would reject the ship and
cash in the guarantee.
In one instance, he said Dongfang had an agreement to
deliver two or three ships that were behind schedule but 90
percent completed. The buyers pulled the plug and sought a
refund, even though Dongfang was willing to renegotiate and sell
the ship at a lower price, he said.
BIG FISH
Clarkson Research data shows that the Chinese shipbuilding
industry won $37 billion in new ship orders in 2013, up 92
percent year-on-year.
But this rising tide is not lifting all boats: Chinese state
media reported that 80 percent of new ship orders went to just
20 yards. Investors are concerned that the debt-sodden Chinese
shipping industry is set for a wave of defaults if Beijing
doesn't bail it out.
China Rongsheng, the country's largest private
shipyard, reported a $1.4 billion loss for 2013 and and some
customers are worried about Rongsheng's $4.6 billion worth
outstanding orders.
Greek ship operator Dryships Inc has already put
down a $11.56 million downpayment, 8.5 percent of the total
cost, toward four cargo ships scheduled to be delivered in 2014,
but Dryships executives said they aren't sure Rongsheng has even
started cutting steel.
"We don't want to make any more payments to Rongsheng,"
Dryships CFO Ziad Nakhleh told Reuters in February. "Things are
getting worse not better."
Rongsheng said in an emailed statement to Reuters that
thanks to recent refinancing, it is optimistic it can make
delivery, but would not otherwise comment on other refund
guarantee cases.
Regardless, Dryships executives also said they expect Bank
of China, the guarantor, to refund their money plus 8 percent
interest if Rongsheng fails.
Bank of China did not respond to a request for comment.
By paying up, Chinese banks can reassure foreign customers
doing business in China, protect their overseas assets and
preserve their reputations. And the amounts, while large, are
manageable, said Silver of Howse Williams Bowers.
"If there is any collection of banks anywhere in the world
able to disperse those sums of money... it's going to be Chinese
banks."
(Additional reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom, Fayen Wong, and
Keith Wallis in SINGAPORE; Editing by Emily Kaiser)