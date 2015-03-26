(Updates with companies' results)
By Brenda Goh
SHANGHAI, March 26 China Cosco
, operator of the country's largest dry bulk
fleet, posted a 54 percent rise in full-year profit on Thursday,
boosted by subsidies from Beijing amid a subdued market.
The flagship unit of state-owned conglomerate China Ocean
Shipping Group said net profit rose to 362.5 million
yuan ($58.37 million) for the year ending December 2014, up
from 235.5 million yuan in the previous year, on a 3.94 percent
rise in revenue.
"The state subsidies have buttressed their earnings," said
BOCOM International analyst Geoffrey Cheng. "Without them they
would have made a loss."
China Cosco said it would have made a loss of 1.38 billion
yuan without factors such as the subsidies and money raised from
a share sale. "With the market still remaining subdued, the
outlook for the shipping market in 2015 is not optimistic," it
said in its statement.
As China's economic slowdown squeezes the global shipping
industry, the country's largest shipping lines have been the
biggest beneficiaries of subsidies from Beijing for scrapping
old ships.
China Cosco, along with China Shipping Development
and China Shipping Container Lines
(CSCL) have received at least 2.4 billion
yuan ($359 million) in subsidies over 2014, a five-fold increase
compared to the previous year, according to Reuters calculations
based on company filings.
While the programme, designed to accelerate fleet renewal,
is due to run only until the end of 2015, Beijing has signalled
continued support and an unwillingness to allow large shipyards
to go under.
Industry insiders and analysts say Beijing's support for
national firms is creating a dependence on support that will be
sustained with no industry upturn in sight. For the
International Chamber of Shipping, representing the global
merchant fleet, the aid artificially boosts shipbuilding just as
the sector faces a surplus of ships.
The market has also been hit by slowing trade activity, much
of which has stemmed from softer demand from China, which
dragged down the Baltic Exchange's main sea freight
index to an all-time low in February.
CSCL, owner of the world's seventh largest container ship
fleet, said in a separate statement it swung to a net profit of
1.06 billion yuan in 2014, compared to a loss of 2.65 billion
yuan in the previous year. Revenues rose 5.5 percent, it said.
($1 = 6.2103 Chinese yuan renminbi)
