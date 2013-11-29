HONG KONG Nov 29 Chinese shipping shares
outperformed the broader market in Hong Kong and the mainland on
Friday, as investors cheered media reports that a plan to
rejuvenate the troubled industry has been submitted to the State
Council for approval.
China Business News reported on its website on Thursday that
the Tranport Ministry director Song Dexing said a "national
strategic plan" that proposes an expansion of vessel scrapping
subsidies among other measures had been submitted for approval
last week.
By 0600 GMT, China Rongsheng Heavy Industries, the
country's largest private shipbuilder, had surged more than 7
percent in Hong Kong, while China Cosco was
up about 5 percent in both Hong Kong and Shanghai.
Dry bulk cargo shippers such as China Shipping Container
Lines were further supported by the biggest
gain in more than 2-1/2 months for the Baltic Dry Index,
a measure of commodity shipping costs.
The shipping sector's gains outpaced the broader stock
markets, both onshore and offshore. The CSI300 of the
leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings was flat, while
the China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings
in Hong Kong rose 0.2 percent.
Speaking at a shipping forum in Shanghai on Thursday,
director Song said the ministry was also examining more tax
relief for the ship builders that have been struggling with
overcapacity issues in the last two to three years.
China laid out a detailed three-year plan in early August to
restructure its massive shipbuilding industry, urging local
governments to halt approvals of new projects and companies to
move up the value chain by building high-tech vessels.
While state-owned and better quality private shipyards now
have enough construction orders to keep busy into 2015 or 2016,
the future looks grim for the rest, many of whom have already
run out of work.
Debt-laden China Rongsheng was forced to seek financial help
from the Chinese government earlier this year, with its founder
and biggest shareholder Zhang Zhirong seen seeking to sell other
assets to salvage the business.
COSCO, China's largest bulk shipping company, announced in
early November that its vice president, Xu Minjie, had resigned
- a day after it said he was "under investigation by the
relevant authorities", phrasing used in China to describe
corruption investigations.
(Reporting By Alice Woodhouse and Clement Tan; Editing by Simon
Cameron-Moore)