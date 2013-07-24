(Repeats story from Tuesday without changes)
* Some banks demand more prudent ship construction contracts
* Shipyards under stress from tightened cash flow - industry
group
* Financially sound shipyards expected to benefit from
crisis
By Rujun Shen and Ruby Lian
SINGAPORE/SHANGHAI, July 23 Banks have tightened
lending to Chinese shipyards, putting more pressure on an
industry that is already suffering from sluggish demand and a
supply glut, as Beijing tries to cut excess capacity across a
range of sectors.
The financing squeeze is set to hit less established yards,
but could strengthen bigger players such as Yangzijiang
Shipbuilding Holdings and South Korean rivals.
Some banks have started asking for more prudent ship
construction contracts before they grant loans and have
withdrawn loan approval rights given previously to branches,
industry and banking sources told Reuters.
They are asking the yards to get clients to put upfront
payments of at least 15 percent now in order to get loans, said
an executive at a large Chinese shipyard, who did not want to be
identified as he was not authorised to speak to the media. Some
yards had offered generous terms to shippers, requiring payments
upfront of as low as 1 percent.
In some cases the banks are also cutting credit lines and
moving to recover outstanding loans, said the China Association
of the National Shipbuilding Industry.
"As the shipbuilding market remains depressed, banks and
other financial institutions have listed shipbuilding as a key
industry for credit control," the association said in a comment
on its website posted on July 18. (www.cansi.org.cn)
An executive at a private shipyard in eastern China said
banks had demanded yards charge as much as 30 percent in upfront
payments from their clients. State-owned shipbuilders, though,
could get easier credit terms, the executive added.
The bank measures come as China's cabinet said this month it
would cut off credit to force consolidation in industries
plagued with overcapacity. This was shortly after China
Rongsheng Heavy Industries Group, the country's
largest private shipbuilder, fell into financial turmoil.
Beijing did not specify then the industries it had in mind,
though in 2009 it named nine, including shipbuilding. Industry
sources said neither the banking regulator nor any central
government agency had issued new rules on tightening lending to
shipyards or other industries.
China rivals South Korea as the world's top shipbuilder,
though the ships built in China are mostly of lower value and
less complex technologically. This has forced Chinese yards to
compete on price and financing terms for orders that have slowed
to a trickle since the global financial crisis.
At the end of May, the orderbook of Chinese yards stood at
$68.5 billion, second to South Korea's $102.5 billion, even
though China's orderbook in tonnage terms exceeded South
Korea's, data from Clarkson Research Services Limited showed.
"The goal is to gradually cut down the credit but not to
kill all of them at one go," said a banking source, who did not
want to be named due to the sensitivity of the matter. "As the
economy is not doing well, banks aren't willing to lend as much
anyway."
The size of outstanding loans at shipyards is unclear, but
many banks are involved in handing out these loans, including
top commercial banks such as Industrial and Commercial Bank of
China (ICBC), China Construction Bank,
Agricultural Bank of China, Bank of China Ltd
and Bank of Communications.
ICBC declined to comment on lending to shipyards when
contacted by Reuters. Other banks could not be reached
immediately.
DELAYED PAYMENTS TO STAFF, SUPPLIERS
Total profit from the 1,647 Chinese shipyards whose core
business revenue exceeded 20 million yuan slumped 29.1 percent
on the year to 28.8 billion yuan ($4.69 billion) in the first 11
months of 2012, according to industry association data.
"Affected by banks' restriction on loans, shipyards are
facing tight working capital and difficulty in purchasing raw
materials and equipment, which results in increasing phenomenon
of delayed payment to suppliers and staff," the association
said.
But the Export-Import Bank of China, a policy bank and an
active player in shipping finance, said it had not changed its
criteria for funding ship construction recently.
"We will continue to support qualified clients," said Chen
Bin, deputy general manager of the bank's transport finance
department.
Ex-Im Bank had about $13 billion in outstanding shipping
loans in May, up 30 percent from the end of 2011, Chen said
earlier this year.
Despite China Rongsheng's troubles, large and financially
sound yards in China, as well as yards with a good track record
outside China, are expected to benefit, analysts said.
"It depends on the conditions at your shipyard. Well-run
companies don't have any problem," said Ren Yuanlin, chairman of
Yangzijiang Shipbuilding, when asked if the company has facing
tightening credit.
Singapore-listed Yangzijiang has won new orders worth $1
billion so far this year.
($1 = 6.1413 Chinese yuan)
(Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)