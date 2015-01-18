By Brenda Goh and Rujun Shen
| SHANGHAI/SINGAPORE
SHANGHAI/SINGAPORE Jan 19 For China's
shipyards, the oil rig market that was supposed to be a blessing
is in danger of becoming a curse.
As crude prices slide, oil producers are slashing new
project spending. With a near 40 percent slice of a global
market worth tens of billions of dollars, Chinese rig builders
that offered juicy financing terms and discounts to leapfrog
Asian rivals in recent years are now the most exposed to a
slowdown.
Diversifying to pull out of a downturn in traditional
shipbuilding, China's state and privately owned yards have lured
orders away from regional peers, building scores of rigs for
downpayments of as little at 1 percent. Many haven't yet been
chartered by oil explorers, industry watchers say.
Some in the industry fear that rig builders are now heading
towards a slowdown, possibly with cancellations and price cuts,
that could persist longer than the oil market's slump. Even if
oil prices recover enough to stoke exploration, an inventory of
ready-made rigs will be on hand, delaying new construction.
"Future cancellations will depend on the market going
forward and unfortunately we are looking at a real risk for
yards in this respect," said Joachim Skorge, regional head of
investment banking in Asia for DNB Market.
Chinese yards are scheduled to supply 37 new 'jackup' rigs -
used in shallow-water exploration - this year, according to
Nomura research, none of which has contracted customers to date.
The most widely used drilling platforms, a jackup rig typically
carries a price tag of around $200 million.
"We're having a big headache because there are no orders,"
said an official at a large state-backed Chinese shipyard,
speaking condition of anonymity. He cited a lack of rig order
enquiries for the year 2016 and beyond.
Earlier this month, COSCO Corp, one of China's
biggest shipyards, said it has decided to terminate building an
offshore platform known as Octabuoy after failing to find
buyers.
'MAIN CULPRIT'
China became the world's biggest offshore drilling rig
builder after rapid expansion led by the likes of state-backed
yards China Merchants Heavy Industry, Dalian Shipbuilding, a
unit of China Shipbuilding Industry Corp, and
Shanghai Waigaoqiao, a subsidiary of China CSSC Holdings Ltd
. All three yards declined to comment for this story.
But their jackup rig market share gains from traditional
powerhouses in Singapore came at a financial cost.
"The Chinese yards are the main culprit (of speculative rig
buildup)...Even if crude oil prices are to recover as expected,
we expect new-build jackup rig orders to be subdued in 2015"
with considerable inventory of already made rigs available,
Nomura analyst Wee Lee Chong said in a report earlier this
month.
China Merchants Heavy Industry has the largest number of
orders at 14, followed by Dalian Shipbuilding and Shanghai
Waigaoqiao, according to data from shipping consultancy Drewry.
By comparison, less than 5 percent of orders at Singapore
yards Keppel and Sembcorp Marine are by
speculative buyers, according to Oversea-Chinese Banking
Corporation. Sembcorp Marine and Keppel declined to comment.
Except for a single order won by Daewoo Shipbuilding &
Marine Engineering in 2013, South Korean shipyards
make very few jackup rigs, leaving the business for its Chinese
and Singaporean rivals. Companies like Samsung Heavy
have concentrated on deepwater drillships instead.
Even without competition from South Korea, prospects look
bleak in the jackup rig trade.
"Some yards might have to drop their prices by 5-10 percent
in order to attract potential buyers in the current market
climate," said Lianghui Xia, a Shanghai-based shipbroker at RS
Platou.
(Additional reporting by SHANGHAI Newsroom and Joyce Lee in
SEOUL; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)