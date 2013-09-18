By Keith Wallis
| Sept 19
Sept 19 China's troubled shipbuilding sector has
returned to the top of the global league this year, ahead of
South Korea and Japan, but the headline numbers hide a
concentration of orders at a few big yards that could offer a
blueprint for the industry's future.
While Chinese shipbuilders have won more business so far
this year than in the whole of 2012, just 4 percent of the
country's more than 1,600 yards have scored new contracts.
Most had the backing of two shipping "policy banks", which
are responsible for state-directed spending and trade
development, leading to a suspicion that Beijing is using the
lenders as a tool to force consolidation in the bloated sector.
"We believe that the major yards that have won orders this
year will be the ones left in five or 10 years and that they
represent the future shape of China's shipbuilding industry,"
said Dr Gunnar Gerig, executive director of transaction advisory
services at Ernst & Young in Hamburg, Germany.
The global shipping industry is emerging from a five-year
downturn, the worst in 30 years, as cargo demand rises on the
improving global economy and low asset prices lures private
equity money into the sector.
At the same time, Chinese policymakers are cracking down on
overcapacity-plagued heavy industries such as shipbuilding and
steelmaking, as they seek to shift the country away from its old
investment-driven economic growth model.
Figures compiled by Reuters and shipbrokers show around 60
state-owned and private shipyards won about $10.5 billion worth
of contracts from foreign and domestic shipowners for vessels
totalling 21.2 million dead-weight tonnage (dwt) in the first
half of this year.
Among the winners were shipyards in Shanghai, Guangzhou and
Chengxi controlled by China State Shipbuilding Corporation and
private builders such as Yangzijiang Shipbuilding (Holdings) Ltd
and Zhejiang Yangfan.
REVERSING TREND
The volume of orders was "up significantly" versus 19.2
million dwt in full year 2012, said Stephen Gordon, managing
director of Clarkson Research Services, a British shipbroking
and shipping services company.
Chinese yards won 39.5 per cent of global orders in the
first half compared with 36.5 per cent for South Korea,
reversing 2012's trend.
The order tally has continued since July with a raft of
deals to China Ocean Shipping (Group) Company (COSCO)
shipyards in Dalian, Zhoushan and Guangzhou and other
facilities including Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding. But the
latest deals have gone only to yards that had already won orders
this year.
That means that while state-owned and better quality private
shipyards now have enough construction orders to keep busy into
2015 or 2016, the future looks grim for the rest, many of whom
have already run out of work.
Sverre Bjorn Svenning, director of Fearnley Consultants, an
offshoot of Norwegian shipbroker Fearnleys, said the firm has
tracked 128 shipyards established during the 2003-2008 boom.
Of those, 57 have not delivered a ship since 2011 and
another 18 have delivered three ships or fewer. "In my view, all
the 75 yards have in practice ceased operations," Svenning said.
The China Association for National Shipbuilding estimated
there were around 1,650 shipyards in China. Between a third and
50 per cent of them are set to collapse in the next few years
according to the lobby group and other sources.
"There are only about 80-90 yards Chinese that we would
recommend to our clients presently," said Martin Rowe, managing
director of shipbroking firm Clarkson Asia, based in Hong Kong.
POLICY BANKS
The Export-Import Bank of China (Cexim) and the China
Development Bank are the country's two policy banks focused on
the shipping industry.
A Cexim senior executive told Reuters that around two-thirds
of the shipyards that won orders this year were supported with a
mix of financial instruments that benefited individual shipyards
or ship owners.
These included shipyards controlled by state-owned groups
China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC) and China
Shipbuilding Industry Corporation (CSIC), COSCO and private
yards such as Sinopacific Shipbuilding, said Chen Bin, deputy
general manager at Cexim's transport finance department.
Financial support has also come from China Development Bank
and domestic and foreign lenders including the Bank of China Ltd
and Standard Chartered Plc.
Cexim said it aimed to lend about $3 billion to the shipping
industry this year.
Chen said typically about 30 percent would go to Chinese
shipyards. The remaining 70 percent would be advanced in the
form of buyer's credits and loan guarantees to support foreign
and domestic shipowners ordering ships at Chinese shipyards.
Graham Porter, co-founder of Canada's Seaspan Corp,
one of the world's largest container ship operators with about
100 large vessels, said shipowners look to order at shipyards
backed by state lenders or well-funded provincial or private
yards, which represent a low risk.
PREFERRED LIST?
Chen said Cexim backs each deal on its own merit. "Right now
we don't have a clearly defined shipyard list. It changes year
by year," Chen added.
But Shipping experts told Reuters they thought Beijing was
intervening to support favoured shipyards either with a list of
yards it wanted to see survive or by directing policy support to
the most successful.
"(I) believe the list actually exists," said Tom
Behrens-Sørensen, co-founder of strategic advisory and corporate
finance firm Navisino (Beijing) Partners and a former chairman
in North Asia for shipping and oil services group A P
Møller-Maersk A/S.
Shipowners contacted by Reuters, including commodities group
Noble, Taiwan's U-Ming Marine Transport and
Singapore's Pacific International Lines, acknowledged a "flight
to quality" of more financially secure yards and those that have
upgraded and can build higher specification ships.
Ravindranath Raghunath, senior vice president at Noble
Chartering, said the company preferred state-owned shipyards.
"With the three-year lead time to delivery, (I) am not
convinced the private yards will be around at that time," he
said, adding that loan guarantees were easier to obtain from
banks such as Bank of China if state-owned yards were used.
China's two big East Asian shipbuilding rivals have already
seen significant consolidation.
Japanese shipyards went through two such phases during the
1970s and 1980s that were partly government sponsored and
reduced shipbuilding capacity by around 50 per cent.
In South Korea, debt problems in the late 1980s also led to
a wave of consolidation that shrunk the industry from 11 large
and medium sized shipbuilders in the early 1990s to around seven
major shipbuilders now, including cash-strapped STX Offshore &
Shipbuilding.
Ernst & Young's Gerig said in the long-run the number of
surviving shipyards was likely to be larger in China than South
Korea or Japan because labour costs were lower and automation
was less of a feature in China's shipbuilding industry.
But, along with other industry experts, he predicted that
many smaller yards, and even some major ones, would collapse
over the coming years.
"It is quite obvious that the Chinese shipbuilding industry
is in a painful transition phase towards an industry that will
continue to shrink and the ambitions and goals presented a few
years ago will never be fulfilled," said Svenning of Fearnleys.
"I think if the Chinese yards shall succeed they must have a
good home market and cannot rely on copying the Korean success
of exports."