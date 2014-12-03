BEIJING An employee of China's central bank shot and killed two colleagues on Wednesday at the branch he was working at in the northeastern province of Liaoning, the Xinhua state news agency reported.

Incidents of gun violence are rare in China as firearms are tightly controlled and private gun ownership is restricted.

Xinhua said the gunman, armed with a hunting rifle, also wounded two people, who were in stable condition. The incident occurred on Wednesday at the branch of the People's Bank of China in Dashiqiao city, the news agency said.

The gunman fired four shots at four colleagues, Xinhua said. Two of the victims were the head of the branch and the chief of the workers' union.

Police captured the gunman at the scene, Xinhua said.

"Preliminary investigation showed that the shooting is caused by disputes about money, but further investigation is needed to confirm Liu's motive," Xinhua said.

(Reporting by Sui-Lee Wee; Editing by Robert Birsel)