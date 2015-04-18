SHANGHAI, April 18 China's recent liberalisation
of stock short-selling rules is not intended to encourage the
practice, the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) said
on Saturday, after overseas markets dropped sharply in response
to the move.
In a post on its official microblog account, the CSRC
published a transcript of a journalist question and answer
session in which it was asked whether the goal of the policy was
to encourage short-selling and depress the stock market.
"This is a misunderstanding, a misreading," the CSRC said.
"This sort of trade is a mature mechanism used in overseas
markets, it helps moderate volatility and help with price
discovery and hedging against risk ... It is certainly not
encouraging shorting as has been said, even less an attempt to
suppress the market."
Short-selling involves borrowing stock in order to sell it,
with the aim of buying it back more cheaply and thereby make a
profit. The practice has been blamed in some countries for sharp
falls in stock markets.
Chinese regulators said on Friday, after mainland markets
had closed, they would allow fund managers to lend shares for
short-selling, and would also expand the number of stocks
investors can short sell, in a bid to raise the supply of
securities in the market.
Institutional investors including mutual fund companies and
asset management businesses of securities firms are encouraged
to lend stocks because the "margin financing business has been
growing rapidly, but the business of short-selling has been
developing slowly," the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges
said in a statement.
Some traders blamed a fall in overseas markets on the news,
with the S&P 500 posted its biggest percentage loss since March
25.
Bourses in mainland China and in Hong Kong have been surging
in recent months, as Chinese investors pile into both markets,
many of them making heavily leveraged bets that the bull run --
which has seen the CSI300 index rise over 87 percent
in the last six months -- has further to run.
Major indexes hit seven-year highs on Friday, as retail
investors rushed to open stock accounts and borrow a record
amount of money to buy shares, pushing trading turnover to
record highs.
Some expect the rally to continue with tacit policy support
from Beijing, but others are worried it could come unhinged
given the heavy presence of individual Chinese retail investors,
many of them inexperienced, and the fact the rally is occurring
while the rest of the economy shows signs of weakening.
In the past, short-selling was tightly restricted in China
and most investors focused on making money on upside stock
moves.
However, recent experiences with sharp short-term market
corrections have shown -- in particular retail investors that
conduct between 60-80 percent of transactions in Chinese stock
markets -- lack adequate hedging options such as shorting.
