SHANGHAI, Sept 6 China said foreign
short-sellers targeting Chinese companies listed in the U.S. are
engaged in a "malicious act", in an editorial published by the
official Xinhua news service on Wednesday.
The editorial, titled "U.S. firms poison reputations of
China start-ups for profit", represents the first time Beijing
has taken a position on a running public brawl between a group
of Chinese technology executives and Los Angeles-based
short-seller firm Citron Research.
The commentary called for the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission (SEC) to investigate short sellers like Citron and
suggested that Chinese companies might stop listing in the U.S.
if they don't receive better treatment.
"With the U.S. economy floundering for so long, the United
States cannot afford to have a capital market that attracts
little interest or participation from Chinese companies."
On Monday, former Google China executive Kai-fu Lee and over
60 other Chinese business leaders published an open letter
accusing Citron Research of deliberately spreading lies about
listed Chinese companies, in particular Qihoo 360 Technology
, to profit when their share prices decline.
Citron Research denied the charges, and said that Lee has a
conflict of interest because he has a business relationship with
Qihoo 360.
Short-sellers, who borrow stock to sell at a high price and
buy back the stock at a lower price if share values drop as
expected, earned vast sums from successful attacks on
overseas-listed Chinese companies in recent years.
The Xinhua editorial admitted that short-sellers did find
genuine problems at some companies but said that they are now
unfairly targeting quality Chinese firms.
Another company targeted by foreign short-seller reports,
China's Sky One Medical Inc, was charged with
securities fraud by the SEC on Wednesday, and investigations
into other Chinese companies prompted by short-seller
allegations remain ongoing.
Hong Kong and U.S. regulators want Chinese subsidiaries of
Western auditors to hand over documents related to audits of
Chinese companies accused of financial irregularities but so far
the subsidiaries have refused, citing state secrecy laws.
Long-running negotiations between U.S accounting securities
regulators and their Chinese counterparts have still not reached
a solution to allow American inspections of audit firms or
access to their work papers.