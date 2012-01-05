HONG KONG Jan 5 China plans to introduce
a Centralised Securities Lending Exchange to facilitate
short-selling, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, a move
that would deepen its capital markets and develop the country's
nascent hedge fund industry.
The exchange will source shares from institutions such as
banks, insurers and fund firms in China and make them available
to fund managers who wish to borrow them for a fee, the report
said, citing unnamed securities officials and fund managers.
Short-sellers make money by borrowing stocks and selling
them in the hope that the price declines, allowing them to buy
the shares at a lower price and pocket the difference.
China's hedge fund industry came into being in 2010 when the
government allowed index futures, short-selling and
margin-trading, making it possible to offer such products.
Beijing recently formalised its limited margin-trading and
short-selling programme, which started out in 2010 as a pilot
scheme, and allowed more institutions to participate.
China still bans naked short-selling, meaning such deals
must be based on collateral using stocks or other securities.
The government is keen to develop the market as part of
efforts to cultivate its capital markets, but is also seeking to
mitigate risks from such business, in particular as the stock
market fell about 22 percent last year.
