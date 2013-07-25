(Adds details, background)
HONG KONG, July 25 China has ordered metal
smelters to close outdated capacity by the end of September and
dismantle it by the end of this year, the Ministry of Industry
and Information Technology said in a statement on Thursday.
The top global producer and consumer of metals has set
yearly plans to close outdated capacity since 2009 as part of
efforts to cut energy consumption and emissions. This year, the
closing deadline is earlier, compared with the year-end in
previous years.
The ministry ordered the closure of 654,400 tonnes of
outdated copper capacity by the end of September, the statement
said.
A total of 260,000 tonnes of outdated aluminium capacity is
also required to be closed, the ministry said on its
website(www.miit.gov.cn).
The ministry ordered 807,000 tonnes of lead capacity and
146,200 tonnes of zinc capacity to be closed.
In 2013, the ministry plans to close a total of 665,000
tonnes of copper capacity, 273,000 tonnes of aluminium, 879,000
tonnes of lead and 143,000 tonnes of zinc, the minsitry said in
early this year.
Beijing is becoming more serious in tackling overcapacity
problems in its metal sectors such as aluminium. The industry
ministry on Wednesday announced stricter rules to rein in
bloated aluminium sector.
