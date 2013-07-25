(Adds details, background)

HONG KONG, July 25 China has ordered metal smelters to close outdated capacity by the end of September and dismantle it by the end of this year, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said in a statement on Thursday.

The top global producer and consumer of metals has set yearly plans to close outdated capacity since 2009 as part of efforts to cut energy consumption and emissions. This year, the closing deadline is earlier, compared with the year-end in previous years.

The ministry ordered the closure of 654,400 tonnes of outdated copper capacity by the end of September, the statement said.

A total of 260,000 tonnes of outdated aluminium capacity is also required to be closed, the ministry said on its website(www.miit.gov.cn).

The ministry ordered 807,000 tonnes of lead capacity and 146,200 tonnes of zinc capacity to be closed.

In 2013, the ministry plans to close a total of 665,000 tonnes of copper capacity, 273,000 tonnes of aluminium, 879,000 tonnes of lead and 143,000 tonnes of zinc, the minsitry said in early this year.

Beijing is becoming more serious in tackling overcapacity problems in its metal sectors such as aluminium. The industry ministry on Wednesday announced stricter rules to rein in bloated aluminium sector.

(Reporting by Polly Yam; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and William Hardy)