SHANGHAI Dec 29 Shanghai International
Group (SIG), owned by the city's government, has raised 7
billion yuan ($1.1 billion) in a dual-currency fund that invests
mainly in emerging industries, the official Shanghai Securities
News reported on Thursday.
The fund raised 5 billion yuan ($790.99 million) and $300
million from investors that include state-owned enterprises,
listed companies, private companies and U.S. and European
institutions, the newspaper said.
The fund would mainly invest in seven strategic industries,
including environment protection, advanced machinery,
bio-technology, new energy, new materials, green energy cars and
next generation information technology, the report said.
China has been encouraging the development of private equity
in a bid to channel more resources into the private sector to
aid economic restructuring and growth.
($1 = 6.3212 Chinese yuan)
