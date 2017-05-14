BEIJING May 14 China-backed Asian
Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) expects to have 85 members
by the end of this year, its president Jin Liqun said on Sunday.
"Now we have 77 members. By the end of this year, we expect
to have about 85 members, including Hong Kong SAR," Jin said at
the Belt and Road Forum in Beijing.
On Saturday, AIIB said its board of governors had adopted
resolutions approving seven applicants to join the bank,
bringing the bank's total approved membership to 77.
The seven prospective members - Bahrain, Cyprus, Samoa,
Bolivia, Chile, Greece and Romania - will officially join AIIB
once they deposit their first instalment of capital with the
bank.
Beijing-based AIIB, formed in January 2016, aims to provide
infrastructural financing in the Asia-Pacific region. The
multilateral development bank has been viewed as a rival to the
Western-dominated World Bank and Asian Development Bank.
