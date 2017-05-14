BEIJING May 14 Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday said Chinese banks will lend 380 billion yuan ($55.09 billion) to support Belt and Road cooperation, and China will also inject 100 billion yuan into a Silk Road Fund.

China encourages financial institutions to expand their overseas yuan fund businesses, and the overall scale is expected to reach 300 billion yuan, Xi said. ($1 = 6.8972 Chinese yuan renminbi)